Construction is already underway on Algoma University’s expansion of its computer science and technology computer lab.
Sault Ste. Marie MP and parliamentary secretary for FedNor Terry Sheehan announced Tuesday that Algoma University will receive just under $2 million to expand its labs and increase programming and research to create a state-of-the-art facility for bachelor’s and master degree programming.
Algoma U gets new computer lab with FedNor $1.98M
The new, expanded computer technology laboratory will replace the existing bookstore and student union offices and is expected to be operational by the fall term, said Asima Vezina, president at Algoma University.
The expansion of the dedicated space will allow for the expansion of innovative and collaborative research and offer students a state-of-the-art facility to develop and practice mobile applications, cyber security, software systems, data analytics and gaming technology.