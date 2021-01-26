Algoma U gets new computer lab with FedNor $1.98M

Algoma University President Asima Vezina believes the new state-of-the-art computer lab will help attract new students and help the university reach its goal of 3,000 full-time students in the coming years.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 26, 2021
Algoma University campus in May 2018. BRIAN KELLY SunMedia

Construction is already underway on Algoma University’s expansion of its computer science and technology computer lab.

Sault Ste. Marie MP and parliamentary secretary for FedNor Terry Sheehan announced Tuesday that Algoma University will receive just under $2 million to expand its labs and increase programming and research to create a state-of-the-art facility for bachelor’s and master degree programming.

The new, expanded computer technology laboratory will replace the existing bookstore and student union offices and is expected to be operational by the fall term, said Asima Vezina, president at Algoma University.

The expansion of the dedicated space will allow for the expansion of innovative and collaborative research and offer students a state-of-the-art facility to develop and practice mobile applications, cyber security, software systems, data analytics and gaming technology.

The expansion creates 23 construction-related jobs and helps maintain nine full-time faculty positions and 15 part-time jobs.

More importantly, Vezina said it also works toward the university’s goal of doubling its full-time student enrollment to 3,000 by 2023.

“This is just another example of how FedNor worked throughout the pandemic to make dreams come true,” Sheehan said.

And a dream it was, Vezina said.

“This is a wonderful day for Algoma University,” she said.

Vezina said the university had developed a plan for a new School of Computer Science and Technology prior to the pandemic, but it was believed the project could be in jeopardy.

The university created partnerships and the plan was presented to Sheehan and FedNor and joint efforts resulted in the project moving forward, she said.

“Innovation is where imagination meets ambition,” Vezina said, adding that the modern facilities, along with enhanced and vibrant programming will lead to increased enrollment and students emerging ready for the jobs of tomorrow.

Already, graduates from the program have achieved almost 100 per cent employment in the field and are able to find good paying jobs in the ITC sector, she said.

Plans also include expanding the programming from the existing Sault and Brampton, Ont., campus to the Timmins campus.

Juan Brito, a third-year student at the school, said the new labs will allow students to practice the skills they have learned in the classroom, explore different fields with hardware and software they otherwise might not have access to and pursue interests and new skills.

While it’s hoped students will be able to return to campus in the fall, Vezina said the university has also put a focus on its e-learning strategy, especially to target rural and remote communities.

“We hope these students, too, can come onto our campus to experience the school of computer science and technology, even for a summer term or at some point if they are studying remotely,” she said.

The new lab will also increase programming and research opportunities for students and faculty. It will include two innovation and collaboration zones geared toward innovation, product development and idea incubation.

“The upgraded computer lab will provide regional employers with highly qualified computer science personnel who can apply data analytics to improve decision-making, use software engineering to enhance cyber security, and transform processes with the application of new technologies that have the potential to increase profitability and efficiency,” Sheehan said.

Computer science is currently the fastest growing undergraduate program at Algoma University. The university offers more than 30 academic programs.