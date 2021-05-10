





Article content Three people face charges after police say the trio organized an illegal anti-lockdown protest April 30 at Bellevue Park. Two are from Sault Ste. Marie and the other is from Spring Water Township, near Barrie, Ont. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alleged architects of anti-lockdown protest charged Back to video All three deemed to have organized the April 30 gathering also attended another gathering Saturday at the east end park and were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act. A conviction for organizing an illegal gathering results in a minimum fine of $10,000. On Saturday, police charged 13 people under the EMCPA for attending an illegal gathering. A conviction for violating the EMCPA will result in a fine of $750. The investigation into both demonstrations continues, police say. No one has yet been charged with attending the April 30 event. “With that being said, anybody deemed to have organized (Saturday’s rally) will be charged, as well,” police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told the Sault Star Monday.

Article content Police told the Sault Star following the April 30 rally they do not release names of those who have attended local rallies and fined under the EMCPA. How that policy would apply to those charged as organizers was not determined at the time. Police said Monday those charged with masterminding rallies would not be named. “Obviously, there is a public safety element here,” Louttit said. “We understand COVID and the provincial restrictions are creating tension in the community and some folks are a little bit agitated by some of this. We feel that naming people is not in the best interest of public safety, theirs as well as everybody else’s in the community.” Large gatherings, such as the one April 30 organized by World Freedom Alliance, Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom and We Are All Essential at the downtown park, are not allowed during the third provincial lockdown. Police opted not to break up that gathering, held in the park’s northeast corner near Lake Street. At that event, several speakers addressed the crowd, criticizing the lockdown and its impact on the economy and giving their take as to the effectiveness of masks to stop viral disease. They also warned of loss of personal freedom, claimed media censorship and people becoming ill by being close to persons who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. Police are not commenting specifically on the status of probes nor disclosing any particular investigative methods being used.

Article content Police fined eight people who took part in an earlier anti-lockdown protest on St. Mary’s River Drive. Meanwhile, a network monitoring hate groups in Canada says online conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and protests against public health orders are helping to spread dangerous ideas laden with racism and bigotry. The executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network said since last year people espousing hateful beliefs have linked themselves to conspiracy and anti-lockdown movements around the novel coronavirus. “We have two pandemics: We have the actual pandemic and then we have this pandemic of hate,” Evan Balgord said. “Things are kind of getting worse both online and offline … with maybe one pandemic, we have kind of a solution for, but the hate thing, we don’t have a vaccine for that.” — with files from The Canadian Press

