Alleged weapon offences

The Sault Star
Jan 11, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  < 1 minute read

A man was arrested late last week in relation to alleged weapons offences.

Police responded to a report Friday morning of a weapon in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue. Upon arrival, officer entered a residence and located and arrested the accused. A subsequent search of the area located a BB gun in his possession, police say.

Richard Mullen, 34, is charged with six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, breach of firearms regulations, two counts of breach of recognizance and breach of probation. He was held for bail court.

