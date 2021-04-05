





Alternative voting methods under the microscope

Article content With just a little more than a year until the next municipal election, city staff are starting to examine the possibility of alternative voting methods. Part of the alternative voting method research is being conducted in an attempt to increase the dismal voter turnout received at election time while other schools of thought are also thinking ahead and how communities come out of the coronavirus. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alternative voting methods under the microscope Back to video City council passed a resolution in December 2018, just after the last election, asking city staff to bring forward recommendations that will improve voter turnout in 2022. The 2018 municipal election saw slightly more than 40 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballot. While the turnout is consistent with provincial averages that range between 40-45 per cent, the motion, moved by ward 3 councillors Matthew Shoemaker and Donna Hilsinger, wanted to see that number rise. A report to city council Monday explains the Municipal Elections Act allows municipalities to pass bylaws to authorize voting and vote counting equipment and authorize electors to use alternative voting methods such as voting by mail or by telephone.

Article content Any additional options would need to be approved by council by May 1, 2022 and city staff are hoping for further recommendations and a decision by the end of this council year in order to prepare any procurement options if necessary. Voting and counting votes can be conducted in person manually, in person with a tabulator count, by mail, online or by phone. The City of Sault Ste. Marie has traditionally used paper ballot and manual counting methods.

In 2018, an at home visit program for those who could not attend a voting station, was offered and 66 voters participated in that fashion, the council report states. Council gave the nod Monday for city staff to begin a community engagement initiative to gauge public feedback on vote-counting equipment, alternative voting methods and voting locations. A survey and virtual open house will be offered to the public to provide their input. “Voting locations will be included in the scope of the project given that suitable voting locations are becoming increasingly scarce,” the report noted. City clerk Rachel Tyczinski said that during the past two elections, the number of available and appropriate voting locations has become challenging. “We struggled a little bit in 2014 and even more in 2018,” Tyczinski said. Neighbourhood schools and churches, once the norm to be used as voting locations have closed in many areas and some of the larger schools available often mean a longer walk, posing difficulties for some with accessibility issues.

Article content “If we move to a vote by mail system, this doesn’t become an issue any more but we want to get a feel for what the community wants,” she said. The idea of ‘super voting stations’ has also been tossed around but the timing of the election could pose issues with using larger venues like the GFL Memorial Gardens or other community centres when hockey season is underway. “We need to get a sense of our community’s comfort level for the other options,” she said. Ottawa has recently used a vote-by-mail system where voters actually registered for their ballots first. Other mail in options don’t require a registration process, she said. The unknown with COVID-19 and what public health guidelines will be like 18 months from now must also be considered, Tyczinski said. “If we were to have an election this fall, I would strongly suspect there would be no in-person ballot voting,” she said. “It would have to all be done my mail.” The go-ahead by city council to examine options and conduct public engagement opportunities are planned for the near future. A virtual open house is set for April 20, one at 3 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m. A survey is also being prepared that will be distributed both online and by paper copy for those who feel more comfortable completing and submitting a paper version. Once the engagement process is completed, staff will present recommendations to city council for their decision. The next municipal election is Oct. 24, 2022.

