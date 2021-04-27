





Anna Marinelli Park, James Street improvements coming shortly Last October, city council endorsed a plan designed to revitalize the James Street neighbourhood. The improvements to the Anna Marinelli park were part of those plans and part of a six-prong approach.

Article content From new playground equipment to public art, a revitalized Anna Marinelli Park will begin its transformation next month. City council approved the plan Monday that will see a series of improvements be made to the James Street area and Anna Marinelli Park this summer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Anna Marinelli Park, James Street improvements coming shortly Back to video In just a few weeks, new playground equipment will be installed at the park that includes two new play structures and a rubber surface beneath all existing and new equipment. The equipment will be for a range of ages and abilities. By June, public art will start to be splashed around the area with the collaboration of community organizations and neighbourhood residents to participate in the colourful art painting, a theme that will continue into the fall when a pathway connecting the playground and greenspace will be transformed and reinforce the pedestrian connection between Anna Marinelli Park and the large green space.

Article content New green space at the corner of West and Cathcart streets may also be considered for tobogganing or sitting space, a small dirt-surface bike track, a small soccer field with goal posts and benches and picnic tables. Just north of the park, a landscaped area will include a new platform bench/stage between two large planter boxes. The highly visible area can be used as a venue for cultural events and take away concerns of a secluded area that neighbourhood residents had raised concern about. City staff will also install a new asphalt surface that can be used for recreational purposes, along with a modular skate park, which can remain at this location or moved elsewhere throughout the community. A future basketball court will be considered for 2022, including the continued public art strategy that can stretch to the skate park or James Street. The improvements come with a $155,000 price tag, including a $70,000 donation from the Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen Community Centre. The city’s share of the project has been included in the 2021 budget. Virginia McLeod, manager of parks and recreation, said that the majority of the equipment will be installed so that youngsters can use the equipment over the summer months. Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour gave kudos to the strategy and the first steps, but noted continued assistance will be needed. “It’s important to acknowledge we realize this isn’t the end of interventions that need to be done in Jamestown and other neighbourhoods nearby,” Dufour said.

Article content For instance, capital improvements were made on Gore Street but the social struggles, mental health and addiction issues and lack of investment, continue in the neighbourhood. “These matters continue to persist and I think it is important to acknowledge these matter continue to require our attention and intervention,” he said. “We still need to meet these challenges and continue our work in the future to have a successful neighbourhood.” Mayor Christian Provenzano agreed, adding the continued intervention is important to note. Last October, city council endorsed a plan designed to revitalize the James Street neighbourhood. Improvements to the Anna Marinelli park were part of those plans and part of a six-prong approach that includes rejuvenating the heart of the neighbourhood, creating new recreational amenities, connecting the neighbourhood with the rest of the city, attracting businesses and economic activity, developing safety, property standards and beautification and fostering partnerships with services to the neighbourhood. In total, 21 recommendations were included in the report, and the intent is to complete those items over the next five years, within existing operating budgets. About half of those items are being planned for this year and next year. The James Street neighbourhood, located in the original west end of the city, was the first settling place of many Italian immigrants, who arrived in Sault Ste. Marie in the early 20th century.

Article content The most recent statistics from census data show that about 850 people live between Cathcart Street, West Street, the Algoma Central Railway and Hudson and Toronto. More than half the population lives in apartment buildings and almost 75 per cent rent their dwellings. In 2019, the average rental property assessment value per dwelling was around $60,000 in the James Street neighbourhood compared to $166,000 city-wide, the report states. It also indicates that there is optimism from community leaders and residents that the area can be rejuvenated and better incorporated into Sault Ste. Marie as a whole.

