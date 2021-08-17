Annuities case to be settled for Robinson-Huron Treaty after Crown fails to keep commitment

It’s the light at the end of a very long tunnel for the Robinson-Huron Treaty Nation.

The 21 Nations that have come together to form the Robinson-Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) to take legal action against the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario are in the negotiation process to settle the ongoing annuities case.

For Chief Dean Sayers of Batchawana First Nation and member of the Litigation Management Committee (LMC) for RHTLF, the announcement of negation and final steps towards compensation for commitments unfulfilled is an emotional moment for the nation.

“It’s really nice to have support from everyone in such a concerted way. It is an emotional time for us,” Sayers told The Sault Star. “Our primary mandate is to get this annuity resolved from a historical perspective to speed it up to date.”

In September 1850, the Robinson-Huron Treaty was signed, which included an escalator clause. The escalator clause defines payment based on the value of the land, which is based on revenue and growth.

The Lake Huron Anishinabe would share its lands and resources with the Crown, and in return, the Crown would pay a yearly annuity, which would be adjusted as resource revenue increased on the land. When signed, the annuity per person was $1.60.

“There was always expectations that there would be gradual increases to actual annuities or the escalator clause,” said Sayers.

“Eventually, there was an increase that took place in 1874, which brought it up to $4.00 per person. And we had expected that there would be a continual revisiting of the expenditures and revenues that were generated,” he said.