Apartment building and semi-detached homes to replace St. Hubert School

The former St. Hubert Elementary School will be converted into a 19-unit apartment building with four semi-detached dwellings also built on the same site.

City council gave the nod Monday to the rezoning plan that changes the zoning from single detached residential zone to medium density residential zone for one block of the property and to low density residential zone on another block of the property.

The developer was also looking for some relief by way of a special exception to reduce the rear yard setback from 10 metres to 8.5 metres, but that was not achieved.

The applicant’s engineer argued that Sault Ste. Marie’s 10 metre restriction is somewhat outdated compared to other communities, including others in Northern Ontario, that permit smaller rear yards, especially for homes geared towards seniors who may not want the larger backyard.

City planner Peter Tonazzo told city council he didn’t disagree with the Tulloch engineer Kevin Jarus and called the issue relatively minor and something that shouldn’t hold up the application.

However, he noted, the 10 metre rear yard setback can be accommodated because there is ample property to do so and would allow homeowners to consider sheds or outbuildings on the property, he noted.

Alternatively, the semi-detached homes may also be of interest to young families getting into the housing market who may want more of a backyard, it was noted.

The rezoning was passed with the 10 metre rear yard setback.

The development is owned by Daniel Fremlin Holdings Inc. and has been subject to a number of rezoning applications, the most recent in 2015, a report to council states. In that application, the proposal was to convert the school to a 22 unit apartment building but the application was later withdrawn by the applicant.