Apartment building and semi-detached homes to replace St. Hubert School
The former St. Hubert Elementary School will be converted into a 19-unit apartment building with four semi-detached dwellings also built on the same site.
City council gave the nod Monday to the rezoning plan that changes the zoning from single detached residential zone to medium density residential zone for one block of the property and to low density residential zone on another block of the property.
Apartment building and semi-detached homes to replace St. Hubert School
The developer was also looking for some relief by way of a special exception to reduce the rear yard setback from 10 metres to 8.5 metres, but that was not achieved.
The applicant’s engineer argued that Sault Ste. Marie’s 10 metre restriction is somewhat outdated compared to other communities, including others in Northern Ontario, that permit smaller rear yards, especially for homes geared towards seniors who may not want the larger backyard.
City planner Peter Tonazzo told city council he didn’t disagree with the Tulloch engineer Kevin Jarus and called the issue relatively minor and something that shouldn’t hold up the application.
However, he noted, the 10 metre rear yard setback can be accommodated because there is ample property to do so and would allow homeowners to consider sheds or outbuildings on the property, he noted.
Alternatively, the semi-detached homes may also be of interest to young families getting into the housing market who may want more of a backyard, it was noted.
The rezoning was passed with the 10 metre rear yard setback.
The development is owned by Daniel Fremlin Holdings Inc. and has been subject to a number of rezoning applications, the most recent in 2015, a report to council states. In that application, the proposal was to convert the school to a 22 unit apartment building but the application was later withdrawn by the applicant.
The four semi-detached houses, creating a total of eight units, will be built east of the existing school building and front onto Dacey Road. Eventually the apartment building and each of the detached homes will be severed onto their own lots, council was told.
This development has considerable land available, which will not be developed at this time, Fremlin told city council.
Instead, he said, while he has ideas for the rear property, it wants to see what happens with the housing market before he determines what he will do with that remaining property.
The city’s planning department says similar school conversions to housing units have been completed successfully across the city, improving neighbourhoods by re-activating large vacant properties into fully functioning ones that province additional living options.
There were no objections to the proposed development.
Other former schools that have been converted to housing units include St. Bernadette Catholic School on McNabb Street and the former Rosedale School on Chapple Avenue.
Earlier this year Fremlin also received council’s support for a subdivision that will be created around St. Mary’s College. The proposed development includes 37 single-detached homes and 32 semi-detached homes.