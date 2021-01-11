Apartment fire not suspicious: Officials

Article content

An apartment fire Saturday morning in the central area of the city is not deemed suspicious, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Service says.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m, crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in the 100 block of Willow Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

Further investigation revealed the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. The fire is not considered suspicious. There is moderate damage to the unit in the building.

There are no injuries.