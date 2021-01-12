APH hopes for vaccines in February

Article content

Algoma Public Health’s medical officer of health is hoping that the region will see the first signs of the COVID-19 vaccine sometime in February.

While Dr. Jennifer Loo says she hasn’t received any specific information on when the vaccine will be distributed to the region, or the number of doses that will be available, she remains hopeful.

“We know that the number of doses available are currently in short supply. Under this process we expect to see a trickle of vaccines at the beginning, and then increasing to a slow steady stream, and finally we will see the flood happen,” she said.

Under Canada’s process, the federal government procures the vaccines and provides allotments to each provincial government. It’s the provinces who then distribute supplies to regions.

“The allocation for the early doses have been given to places that needed it most,” she said. “There are parts of this province that are in the red zone and in dire need because they are seeing hundreds of cases and a number of deaths daily so they are prioritized, and rightly so.”