Photo by File photo / jpg, SP

Article content Some Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have been patiently waiting for an email or a call to book their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. They’ve seen news reports, social media postings, and even information on Algoma Public Health’s website that those who received their first dose in March would soon be able to book second doses. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. APH: No 'glitch' in second dose booking system Back to video While many of those appointments have been successfully booked, some local residents have indicated they’ve never received the follow up email or a phone call to book the second shot. They’ve suggested there has been a ‘glitch’ in the booking system, something experienced in other communities and through various computer processes. But Algoma Public Health says that is not so. There is no issue with the second dose booking system, said Leo Vecchio, APH manager of communications. In an emailed response to The Sault Star, Vecchio says that to date, 5,670 emails were successfully delivered while 123 emails are still being processed and only 13 emails failed to be delivered.

Article content APH and the vaccination team will follow up with phone calls with the emails that could not be delivered, he said. “It is important to remember when entering an email to ensure it is correct. Residents might also need to check their ‘junk’ bin for the email especially if they have very strong inbox filters,” he said. The second dose is vitial to achieve long-term and better protection against the COVID-19 virus, health experts have said. Full protection is achieved about two to four weeks after the second dose is administered, with effectiveness ratings above the 90 per cent mark. Eligibility for second doses of the vaccine is based on when the first dose was received. Currently, only those residents who received their frist dose up until March 30 will receive an email at this time or will receive a phone call by APH staff, he said. In Sault Ste. Marie and area, second doses are available for those who had their first doses at the GFL Memorial Gardens in the month of March. For clinics held in the Algoma District through one of the Family Health Teams, a staff member will call directly to schedule second dose appointments. For those who have difficulties booking a second dose appointment online, or have questions, Algoma Public Health asks you to call 705-541-7370 or toll free at 1-888-440-3730. Phone lines are open Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Area residents 70 years or older who received their first dose of the vaccine before April 18 also has the option of booking a second dose at a local pharmacy.

Article content Supplies at area pharmacies have increased in recent weeks. Rome’s Grocery Store pharmacy reports that it has started to receive more regular shipments of Moderna vaccine and can vaccinate anyone over the age of 18. The pharmacy uses an automated system to book appointments and maintains a cancellation and extra dose list. Area residents can go to the website covid19.yourhealthmattershere.ca and can register for an appointment. A notification will be received when a dose is available. Individuals can also call 705-253-2887, press 1, then 0 to reach a pharmacy staff member to put your name on the cancellation list. To date, Algoma Public Health reports that 79,334 vaccines have been administered across the region, with 57,926 individuals receiving their first dose only and 10,704 individuals being fully vaccinated. The numbers means that 60 per cent of the region’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That number rises to 69.7 per cent when only considering the adult population 18 and over who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The vaccine rollout continues across the district. There are currently six active cases of COVID in Algoma, with one from a person who resides outside of the region. Two of those cases, from Elliot Lake and area, were announced Wednesday. There are two hospitalizations with COVID patients, both of whom are not residents of the region. To date, six people have died from the virus across the region and another 106 have now tested positive for the variants of concern.

