APH pop-up clinics deemed successful, more to come

Article content A steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines have allowed Algoma Public Health to capture more of the area’s population with pop-up vaccination clinics.

"The pop-up clinics are going very well," said Algoma Public Health's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Loo. "Throughout the immunization campaign our objective is to get as many people immunized as possible." The pop-up vaccine clinics are designed to increase the population's access to COVID-19 vaccines and capture individuals who may not be prepared to book an appointment at a large community clinic such as the GFL Memorial Gardens, where 1,000 people can be vaccinated in a single day. "We also know that that's not the preferred setting for a lot of people and there are some folks out there, for a number of reasons, who won't book an appointment at the GFL," she said. The pop-ups are designed to capture that segment of the population, who may find the venue too large, or cannot commit to specific dates and times with work commitments or those who prefer a quieter setting. The pop-up clinics, several which have been held across Sault Ste. Marie, captures many of those individuals, she said. To date, the clinics have been held in the WalMart parking lot, in the Staples parking lot, in the west end and St. Vincent Place. A further pop-up clinic is set for Goulais River's Capt. Tilley Community Centre on July 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinics have attracted citizens of all ages, ranging from 12 to 84 years old and have been received well. No appointments are necessary and some individuals have been prompted by family and friends to get the jab at the pop-up clinic.

More than 100 doses have been administered at each pop-up clinic with a focus on first doses. "We always prioritize first doses but we don't turn anyone away who wants to receive a shot, as long as they are eligible," Dr. Loo said.

There must be a 28-day span between first and second doses of the vaccine. “We’re getting a real mix and considerable numbers of first doses where, for whatever the reason, individuals haven’t booked an appointment,” she said. Loo said APH attempts to notify the surrounding businesses and residents a few days in advance of the pop-up clinic. It also promotes the events on social media and pins posters in the areas of the event to notify those who may not be online. Loo said some changes have been made along the way to give some notification to businesses and residents in the area. “These clinics are not meant to accommodate hundreds of people at a time but instead just over 100 or so but we are trying to get as many people immunized as we can and there are more clinics on the way,” she said. To date, about 80 per cent of adults over the age of 18 across the Algoma District has received one dose of the vaccine and 56.4 per cent have been fully immunized. “We’d like to push that up even further, reaching a target with the 12 plus and reaching as high as 90 per cent of the eligible population immunized,” Loo told The Sault Star. Scientific evidence indicates that individuals need both doses as the best protect themselves against the circulating Delta variant, she said.

Article content APH anticipates a steady and consistent supply of the vaccine to continue to make its way into the community throughout the summer. As a result, some pharmacies have also turned to a walk-in model as well to receive doses of the vaccine. Loo anticipates that anyone who wants to receive their vaccines will be able to get both their first and second dose by the end of the summer. “We want to remind everyone that to be fully immunized, 14 days have had to have gone by after your second dose. So for those wanting to be fully immunized by Labour Day, now is the time to get your first does,” she said. That’s the message public health officials are pushing for all students and learners as Ontario plans for in-person classes this fall. Benefits for fully immunized individuals include less chances of getting sick, or if they do, with milder symptoms. Fully immunized people will have less disruption to their lives if they do come in contact with a positive case. “Without the immunization, a person would have to quarantine for 14 days but with full immunization, you would only require to be tested for COVID and if the results are negative, only be required to self monitor,” she said. Loo said while the region is enjoying great vaccination rates, she encourages open conversation with loved ones who may not be immunized yet and urge them to consider receiving the vaccine. “It’s good protection against the Delta variant that is still circulating and good protection in general as we expect the number of non-immunized cases to increase this fall, as we move back indoors,” she said.

