APH reports 2 more confirmed cases

The Sault Star
Jan 03, 2021  •   •  < 1 minute read
Algoma Public Health reports two new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

All are self-isolating and all close contacts have been notified, the health unit said Saturday evening.

Case No. 77 acquired the virus through close contact with a known confirmed case. The individual was tested Jan. 2.

How Case No. 78, tested Dec. 30, acquired the virus is unknown.

APH confirmed six new cases Friday evening and five cases Thursday evening.

And the health unit declared an outbreak at Extendicare Maple View late Thursday evening, following confirmation of COVID-19 in two staff members.

Currently, there are 16 outstanding cases here; 71,731 tests have been administered.

