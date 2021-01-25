APH reports region’s second COVID-19 death

Article content

Algoma Public Health reported the region’s second COVID-19 related death Monday afternoon.

No further information is being shared “out of respect for the family,” APH says.

“I am deeply saddened that we have lost another life to COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health. “On behalf of Algoma Public Health, we offer our most sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones.”

APH did not specify when, exactly, the individual died. The first regional COVID-related death was reported Jan. 18.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 12 active cases in the region, with 150 confirmed cases reported since March.

APH says this “tragic loss highlights the seriousness” of this virus.

“Now more than ever, we ask every Algoma resident to do their part to protect our community, by staying home and avoiding close contact with others,” APH said in a release.