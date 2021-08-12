This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







To date, 82.4 per cent of the Algoma population 12 and over have received one dose of the vaccine and 74.1 per cent have received both doses.

Article content With COVID-19 vaccines readily available across the region, Algoma Public Health’s goal is to keep the momentum going.

Article content It wants to see the region reach a 90 per cent vaccine rate as soon as possible in order to help protect area residents from a suspected fourth wave, one that some health care experts say will see the far-more transmissible Delta variant strike. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. APH targets 90 per cent COVID-19 vaccination rate Back to video “Our vaccine rates are similar to other regions,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, APH medical officer of health. “We have seen some slowing down with the rate of immunization but that is to be expected.” To date, 82.4 per cent of the Algoma population 12 and over have received one dose of the vaccine and 74.1 per cent have received both doses. “That’s good news but we are not going to stop there,” Loo said. “We want to get as high an immunization rate as we can.” Loo is confident that with time and effort that goal can be reached. Part of achieving that goal includes switching strategies to make it easier for area residents to get the jab, whether it be through smaller clinics, walk-in visits or pop-up clinics, she said. In addition, doses are now readily available at area pharmacies and walk-ins are welcome, including at the GFL Memorial Garden clinics. Loo said the health care team is working to ensure there are no pockets of the region’s demographics that are being missed in the process. Outreach becomes very important at this point in time. For instance, she said, rural area residents may find it more difficult to attend a large clinic at the GFL Centre so clinics are moving closer to their communities.

Article content Attempts are also being made to ensure newcomers to the community who may not have connections with the area yet, are also being reached along with the vulnerable and lower social-economic sector to ensure they are not being left behind. “This is a free vaccine to anyone who wants to receive one,” she said. “We know that the lower social-economic sector often find it more difficult to access health care so we are very committed to making sure there is no gap and we are looking at all the supports, including accessibility and transportation.” Loo said there has been a tremendous uptake with the elderly population across the region and that currently appears to drops off with the younger age group. However, she noted, the younger age groups have only become eligible for the vaccine in recent months and their immunization level is beginning to pick up. Loo said keeping engaged can be a challenge but APH has been tapping into its community partners to remind people to get vaccinated in different ways. For instance, sports lovers may be following the challenge between area hockey teams, including their local Sault Thunderbirds or the Blind River Beavers. A back to school campaign has also been very successful with those between the ages of 12-17, with 70 per cent having received at least one dose. “We’ve only been vaccinating them since the end of May when they became eligible, so this is great,” she said. “We’re continuing to work with our school board partners to make sure all precautions are taken.”

Article content Loo said it’s anticipated that COVID numbers could increase in the fall when more people move indoor and school resumes. Health care experts are also noting that being fully vaccinated comes with perks. Fully immunized individuals who come in contact with someone with COVID-19 doesn’t have to isolate for 10 days while they are waiting for their test results to come back. If an individual who may have come in contact with COVID-19 is not fully immunized, that person must self isolate at least until the test results are returned, and if deemed positive, for 10 days. “The perk of being vaccinated is that you can continue carrying on with your routine activities in life,” she said. Loo recommends that the community continue to follow public health protocols to protect ourselves and one another, especially as the Delta variant becomes the predominant COVID variant. It’s also expected that flues, viruses and other respiratory illnesses will also surface during the fall and families need to have a plan how to handle illness and ensure they stay at home. Algoma has fared well during the first three waves of the pandemic and Loo said the results of the previous waves are the result of every single community member following the guidelines. “With this wave, its going to reflect on the immunization rate in the region and in order to keep that up, it is incumbent on all of us to keep up with the measures we are doing so far,” he said. The goal is to minimize serious illness and death and minimize societal disruption. “What we’re trying to do is ensure our most vulnerable are protected and those caring for them are fully immunized and that as citizens, we are good visitors and good hosts when we are interacting with one another,” she said. Currently there are two active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma Public Health region. APH continues to remind area residents to wash your hands regularly, wear masks in public, social distance where possible and stay home if ill.

