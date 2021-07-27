APH urges students to get the jab now to be ready for fall semester

APH has been campaigning across social media networks, urging students to get vaccinated in time for fall classes.

Algoma Public Health is blanketing social media in the hopes of getting learners vaccinated before fall studies resume.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The public health unit has taken to social media with a special message for learners of all ages.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. APH urges students to get the jab now to be ready for fall semester Back to video

It’s reminding students that 28 days need to lapse between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, followed by a 14 day period to be considered fully vaccinated.

“To meet this goal you need to get your first dose on or before July 27th,” APH’s Facebook post reads. “Being fully vaccinated helps you protect yourself, your classmates, and your loved ones.”

The most recent statistics show that about 65.6 per cent of the youth population between the ages of 12-17 have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. About 33.3 per cent have had both doses.

“We understand how vitally important it is for our youth to return to in-person learning and immunization is a very effective way of protecting students and staff as they head back to our diverse learning environments in the fall,” said Brandon Hazelton, communication officer with APH.

APH and its health care partners are continuing to work with local school boards to promote vaccine accessibility for their students before the fall semester begins.

In fact, they’re also planning to have pop-up clinics available at local schools across Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District and some specifically youth focused.

Pop-up clinics will be held at St. Basil’s School on Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m., CASS on Aug. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the APH office in Sault Ste. Marie on Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.