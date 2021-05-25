Article content

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the MYAC Leadership Scholarship.

Students entering post-secondary education that reside in Sault Ste. Marie are eligible to submit an application. The application period is open until June 30, 2021 and the winners will be announced on July 7, 2021.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Application period opens for MYAC scholarships Back to video

In an effort to facilitate opportunities for local youth and create equitable opportunities for marginalized people, MYAC will be providing two scholarships valued at $1,000 respectively.

One of the scholarships will be designated for applicants who identify as a marginalized person and the other scholarship will be available for applicants who do not identify as a marginalized person or do not wish to be considered as part of the marginalized person application pool.

The scholarships will be awarded to applicants who demonstrate MYAC’s core values and strong leadership qualities.

The application form can be found at saultstemarie.ca/MYACscholarship.