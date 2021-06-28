Article content

A man was charged Sunday with arson after officers responded to a fire at a residence in the 200 block of North Street at around 5 p.m. Sault Fire Services was also on scene. Police report they witnessed the accused climb out of a second floor window and flee the area.

Officers say they were able to catch up to the accused and attempt an arrest, but the accused resisted and struck officers. Police were able to gain control of the accused and the man was arrested.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Arson charge Back to video

Officers report they were able to identify the accused and further investigation revealed the man had thrown a jar at an individual at around 2 p.m.

Gabriel Nadeau, 30, is charged with arson, being unlawfully in a dwelling, assault with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and two counts of resisting a peace officer. He was held for bail court.