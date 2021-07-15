AWIC to pen study on the changing workforce and what it will mean to employers
The Algoma Workforce Investment Corp., (AWIC) will launch a new project to determine how COVID-19 has changed the workforce.
Jonathan Coulman, executive director of AWIC, said there is no doubt the pandemic has changed how people work. It’s still unclear how those changes will affect the future workforce.
“Of course there were many people working from home, and now you may be seeing some companies take a more hybrid approach where employees check in or book and share desk space and that can all create significant changes in the workforce and could lead to new trends,” Coulman said in a recent interview.
As a result, AWIC plans to launch a project this year to study the work-from-home or remote-work trends.
That study will include opportunities and issues, which will be identified based on the study in Sault Ste. Marie and highlight them for employers.
“I think we will see the impact of the pandemic and the changes that have resulted from it for years to come,” Coulman said.
For instance, participation rates – those working or actively looking for work – have continued to fall in recent months.
“Our numbers are not consistent with previous years. We haven’t see a huge jump in either our employment numbers or our participation levels,” he said.
While the participation level issue has been ongoing for some time as the area’s demographics show a clear shift of an older workforce, and thus more people retiring, COVID could have accelerated the trend, he said.
“Some people may have just decided that for whatever the reason, enough is enough and they are leaving the workforce, retiring early,” he said. “Or others may be hesitant and just haven’t jumped back into the workforce yet.”
Employment in the tourism and hospitality industry has not yet bounced back and is still greatly affected by restrictions in place. That, too, may affect employment or participation numbers and Coulman said it could be some time before the statistics reflect an increase of employment in those sectors.
The lower participation rates also make it difficult for employers who need and want to hire workers to grow their business or offer services.
“The lower participation and employment rates are a reminder that we are not fully opened up and that we will likely have a long recovery ahead,” he said.
Sault Ste. Marie’s Labour Force Survey results are based on three-month rolling average, which means the unemployment rate is an average of the previous three months’ rates. AWIC warns that this can delay the real time changes to the rates appearing in the monthly rates.
The participation rates also impact unemployment rates. Statistics show unemployment rates are beginning to show a downward trend in June and has been recorded at 6.5 per cent, lower than Ontario’s 8.4 per cent or Canada’s 8.2 per cent. In May, the statistic was 7.8 per cent.
However, employment has also fallen. This is attributed to the lower employment numbers in the goods-producing occupations (manufacturing and construction), which is often typical for the early part of the year.
The data show Sault Ste. Marie’s employment rate in June was 53.5 per cent, lower than the national 60.1 per cent and Ontario’s 59.2 per cent.
Coulman said the national and provincial rate has rebounded from earlier lows, but the statistic are still lower than previous norms.
He said he believes job numbers will continue to rebound as the province continues its reopening steps and more people get vaccinated.
Job postings for Sault Ste. Marie continue to be strong and postings for seasonal work, including in the construction industry, are on the rise.
A number of job postings continues to exist for personal support workers, general labourers, sales associates, nurses, kinesiologists, deliver drivers and sales associates.