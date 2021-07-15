AWIC to pen study on the changing workforce and what it will mean to employers

Sault Ste. Marie’s Labour Force Survey results are based on three-month rolling average which means the unemployment rate is an average of the previous three months’ rates.

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corp., (AWIC) will launch a new project to determine how COVID-19 has changed the workforce.

Jonathan Coulman, executive director of AWIC, said there is no doubt the pandemic has changed how people work. It’s still unclear how those changes will affect the future workforce.

“Of course there were many people working from home, and now you may be seeing some companies take a more hybrid approach where employees check in or book and share desk space and that can all create significant changes in the workforce and could lead to new trends,” Coulman said in a recent interview.

As a result, AWIC plans to launch a project this year to study the work-from-home or remote-work trends.

That study will include opportunities and issues, which will be identified based on the study in Sault Ste. Marie and highlight them for employers.

“I think we will see the impact of the pandemic and the changes that have resulted from it for years to come,” Coulman said.

For instance, participation rates – those working or actively looking for work – have continued to fall in recent months.

“Our numbers are not consistent with previous years. We haven’t see a huge jump in either our employment numbers or our participation levels,” he said.

While the participation level issue has been ongoing for some time as the area’s demographics show a clear shift of an older workforce, and thus more people retiring, COVID could have accelerated the trend, he said.

“Some people may have just decided that for whatever the reason, enough is enough and they are leaving the workforce, retiring early,” he said. “Or others may be hesitant and just haven’t jumped back into the workforce yet.”