'Bang-on job, Bud. You made a lot of people happy'

Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre may be closed, but Wawa residents have been able to go skating on an outdoor track and two rinks on Wawa Lake.

Spencer Jennings, who is responsible for the outdoor skating area, said he saw his friend, Michael Murray, clearing off the ice on Christmas Day to make an outdoor hockey rink on Wawa Lake.

“I decided to go give him a hand with my four wheeler and one thing led to another,” said Jennings, who works as a millwright for the local power company.

The one skating surface turned into a long skate path with an ice rink at each end for a total of 1.93 kilometres.

Jennings told the Sault Star that the outdoor ice surface became popular very quickly.

“There were hundreds of people there within the first couple days,” he said.

The millwright, with help from his father and brother, has been keeping the ice surface clean on his own time.

“I’m really amazed by the support from the community and their generosity. I’ve had tons of people trying to offer me money and people dropping off gas cards,” he said, adding he doesn’t like to accept help, but people keep insisting.