About 30 Blind River residents recently headed to Shiv-ron Park at the corner of Shirvon and Longview streets at the west end of the town in the Pronto West subdivision.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The gathering was a protest regarding a decision made by town council in November 2020 to shutdown the children’s playground and convert it to greenspace, says Ben Wiesner, a retired real estate broker in Blind River.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Blind River residents oppose council’s decision to covert Shirvon Park to greenspace Back to video

He says he saw rumours on social media that the park was going to close for a few reasons. On social media one person said there were dog attacks. Living in this area, Wiesner said he had not heard about any dog attacks in this subdivision.

Other said the park equipment was too old and would have to be replaced. It was also too close to the West Arm of the Blind River, which makes it dangerous for children, and the town would have to erect a fence.

Wiesner contacted the municipality and they confirmed that Shirvon Park was to have the playground equipment removed and be converted to greenspace. The person said that it had been decided at the Nov. 2 council meeting that was broadcast over the Internet on Zoom. He started circulation a petition to get council to keep the Shirvon Playground.

“Most of us don’t watch the council on Zoom or on Channel as we assume that our elected official will in our best interest,” Wiesner said.

“However, when a proposal directly affects a specific segment of the neighbourhood, then the town council needs to insure that those directly affected are informed. A notice should have been delivered to the subdivision residents.“The removal of the playground is totally wrong. They should not take things away from kids. Where will our neighbourhood children and grandchildren play?“Whatever funds are allocated for the proposed greenspace should used to upgrade and make the playground safer.”