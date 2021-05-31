Bock, Klukay 2021 Walk of Fame Award recipients

Article content

The 2021 Walk of Fame Award is given posthumously to Carey (The Bear) Bock, an “outstanding” athlete in the sport of darts and 10-pin bowling, and Joseph Klukay (The Duke of Padocah), professional hockey player and four-time Stanley Cup and Allen Cup winner.

At 15, Bock represented Sault Ste. Marie at the provincial championship for darts in Ontario. After winning and earning the MVP award as a Junior participant, he headed to Calgary where he received the Canadian National Darts Championship. He later won the World Cup qualifier, representing Canada at the World Championships in London, England. As well as his interest in darts, he was a skilled 10-pin bowling athlete. In 1996, he won NCAA team championship in bowling representing Saginaw State University and in 2003, won TSN pins championship in Canada becoming the first bowler from Sault Ste. Marie to receive this recognition.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Klukay played for the Soo Greyhounds from 1941 to 1942. He then played for the Stratford Kroehlers from 1942 to 1943. During the Second World War, Joseph served in the Canadian Navy and continued to play hockey for the Toronto and Cornwall detachments. He played for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1942 to 1943, 1946 to 1952, and 1954 to 1956 (NHL), Toronto Navy from 1943 to 1944 (OHA-Sr.) and Cornwallis Navy from 1944 to 1945 (NSDHL). During the 1945 to 1946 hockey season, Joseph joined the Pittsburgh Hornets of the American Hockey League.