Body discovered in west end

The Sault Star
May 17, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service vehicle at city police headquarters in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Police are probing the discovery of a body Monday in the city’s west end.

At 10:23 a.m. officers responded to a call for service in the 100 block of James Street. Upon arrival, they located a person deceased in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and officers remained on scene Monday afternoon.

Police did not say if foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is “urged” to contact Det. Sgt. Marc Dubie at 705-949-6300 ext. 114.

