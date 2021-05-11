Boot brush stations up for grabs
To support practical ways to reduce the impacts of invasive species, promote community spirit, and as part of its 10-year anniversary, the Invasive Species Centre is providing 10 boot brush stations in Ontario to help protect recreational trail systems from invasive species.
Invasive species can “hitchhike” on people’s boots and clothing, equipment, and pets from other areas, and damage the natural areas where we hike and camp. When we brush debris containing invasive plant seeds off our feet, clothing, and equipment, we stop harmful invasive plants, insects, and diseases from infesting these special areas. Many of parks and natural spaces are experiencing record numbers of visitors, so these community boot brush stations are a small step to help provide new ways to prevent the spread of invasive species, the centre says.
“Boot brush stations are a great way to increase awareness about invasive species and what we can all do to prevent their spread,” says Sarah Rang, executive director at the Invasive Species Centre. “Boot brush stations are effective at helping stop the spread of invasive species, as trail users can use the boot brush to remove mud, dirt, and seeds from their shoes before and after using a trail.”
A total of 10 boot brush stations with invasive species signage will be randomly drawn from eligible entries across Ontario, two in southern Ontario, two in central Ontario, two in Northwestern Ontario, two in Northeastern Ontario and two in eastern Ontario.
The contest is open to individuals, groups, or organizations in Ontario (e.g. municipalities, Indigenous communities, non-profit or charitable groups, parks, conservancies, conservation authorities, schools and school boards, clubs, and associations) with access to a community recreational trailhead (used and accessible by the public). To be eligible, entrants must provide proof that they, or the group or organization that they represent, has access to and permission to install, a boot brush station on a community recreational trailhead (used and accessible by the public) located in Ontario. No purchase is necessary to enter the contest.
To enter, complete and submit the digital entry form by the contest closing date of June 7 at 11:59 p.m. The 10 contest winners will be contacted, and once eligibility is established, arrangements will be made to customize the boot brush station signage with the winner’s name and/or logo and deliver the boot brush station to the winner’s location within Ontario.
Go to www.invasivespeciescentre.ca/bootbrushcontest to enter the contest and view the full contest rules. Please direct any contest inquiries to info@invasivespeciescentre.ca.