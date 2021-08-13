This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Bordertown 'in' with opioid lawsuit considered 'wonderful' representation in class-action lawsuit "As your community is aware, the problem is that these companies said that oxycontin and other opioids were not addictive and that is false information and that information didn't stop at the border, and neither did the opioids," lawyer Matthew Farrell said.

Article content The city’s legal department has been asked to explore the possibility of the City of Sault Ste. Marie formally joining a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Article content Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi penned the motion, approved by council Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bordertown 'in' with opioid lawsuit considered 'wonderful' representation in class-action lawsuit Back to video He told council that the City of Grande Prairie, Alta., filed a $10-billion class-action lawsuit in June 2020 against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The aim of the lawsuit is to recoup municipal costs associated with the opioid crisis on behalf of Canadian municipalities. Staff has now been charged with exploring the possibility of joining the lawsuit, the benefits, and/or risks of doing so and report back on its findings and recommendations. It’s believed the report will be completed for a late September or early October council meeting. The city’s legal staff would not comment on the matter until a report is completed for city council. Jeffrey Broadbent, a local lawyer who also serves as chair of Willow Addiction Support Services, a non-profit organization creating the first safe consumption facility in Sault Ste. Marie, said class proceedings are different from other law proceedings because they are brought on behalf of all people, groups, organizations and even municipalities, with common issues. Class proceedings must be “certified” by the court, he said, and that may take some time to complete. The Calgary-based law firm is reportedly the lead firm in the class-action proceedings and is working with a U.S.-based firm with similar experience, earlier reports have indicated. “I find it peculiar that there is nothing on their website about it, or it may have been removed, but usually you want to attract attention to the matter to bring forward other potential claimants and witnesses,” Broadbent told The Sault Star.

Article content But Matthew Farrell, one of two Guardian Law lawyers handling the case, said the firm’s website class action suit information is geared toward those legal matters that are consumer oriented and that the case is very much alive. He said the firm is in the process of finalizing its service on the 40 international companies named in the claim. “As you can imagine, we would expect some resistance from them but we hope to have that finalized in the next month or so,” Farrell told The Sault Star. On a second front, Farrell said his firm is closely watching the current Perdue Pharma bankruptcy trial in New York. The family that owns Perdue, the makers of OxyContin, have filed for bankruptcy after a number of municipalities in both Canada and the United States sued them in connection with the opioid epidemic. Their proposed settlement would see a new company formed and the profits of the existing company dedicated to fulfilling lawsuit claims – but only to U.S. companies. They also want to be exempt from further lawsuits from others. Grande Prairie is also leading the charge for Canadian municipalities, but the issue, said Farrell, is that the proposed settlement only deals with the United States government and communities and leaves Canada out of the picture. Farrell said he argues that is both illegal and unfair. “What that means is that Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, would receive between $4 and $5 billion for Perdue because they are an American city but, on your side of the river, or the International Bridge, you’re not getting a dime,” he said. “The reality is that these manufacturers and distributors should treat similar creditors in a similar fashion but, in this case, they are trying to cut a deal with the U.S., presenting that deal to the world and not considering anyone else, so we spoke up.”

Article content Farrell said he thinks it’s ‘wonderful’ that city council is interested in learning more and perhaps joining the class action. “As your community is aware, the problem is that these companies said that OxyContin and other opioids were not addictive and that is false information and that information didn’t stop at the border, and neither did the opioids,” he said. Farrell said it is unfair and unjust that communities in the U.S. are getting billions of dollars and those companies are trying to cut out Canada. Broadbent said he believes it is a good idea for the municipality to explore the option of joining the class proceedings, although most recent law doesn’t require it to. In fact, if the class proceeding is certified and the class is defined in the court order, claimants meeting the criteria are automatically opted in, and should they choose they don’t want to participate, can opt out. “If the action, by definition includes the City of Sault Ste. Marie, that can be successful and economical too,” he said. There’s no risk to a claimant and the city wouldn’t be at risk for adverse legal costs that may become expensive in individual claims. “I think the value of a community like a border town like Sault Ste. Marie to step up is important. It gives the statement, ‘What difference does a border make,’” Farrell said. Gardi agreed. “I doubt a community in this country, from coast to coast, has been unscathed from the opioid epidemic,” he told council.

Article content Canadian municipalities, including Sault Ste. Marie, have spent millions and millions of dollars on health care, including emergency ambulance and fire service calls to respond to opioid-related overdoses, increases in policing associated with crime related to opioid use and an escalation in homelessness as a result of the crisis. In addition, more money has been spent on treatment and addiction centres and on targetting the crisis. In the meantime, his preamble notes, drug companies that manufactured prescription opioids have participated in extensive marketing campaigns to expand their markets, their market share and has garnered billions of dollars of profits from this effort for both manufacturers and distributors. Grande Prairie noted in the lawsuit that Canadian municipalities have been “ravaged by the national opioid crisis.” The lawsuit names more than 40 companies as defendants. To date, the representative plaintiffs are Grande Prairie and Brantford, Ont. Brantford had said it wanted to take a stand and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the negative impacts suffered by municipalities as a result of the opioid crisis. This is believed to be the first of its kind of lawsuit in Canada although it has been litigated in the United States a number of times. This class-action lawsuit is separate from one filed in 2018 by the Province of British Columbia on behalf of provincial health insurers. That lawsuit is seeking health costs incurred by the provinces in treating people who suffer from the crisis.

