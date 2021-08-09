Break and enter, assault charges
A man faces a number of charges following an alleged late July break and enter.
Police say that on July 31 at 6:55 a.m., two individuals awoke to find the accused inside their residence in the 300 block of Albert Street East. While inside the residence, the accused damaged property, stole approximately $600 in Canadian currency, threatened the victims with a knife and a screwdriver then struck one of them in the chest with a curtain rod before fleeing the area, police say.
Police were called and officers located the accused as he was leaving the residence. Police say the accused was holding a knife. The man was arrested.
A subsequent search found him to be in possession of the stolen money.
Justin St. Amour, 39, is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter and theft under $5,000. He was held for bail court. During the bail hearing he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.