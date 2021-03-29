Break and enter charge

The Sault Star
Mar 29, 2021
A man was charged Sunday with break and enter.

Police say that on March 21,the accused entered a business in the 200 block of Great Northern Road and left the area. It is not believed anything of value was taken.

Myles Zacharie, 40, is charged with break and enter. He was held for bail court.

