Article content

A man was charged Sunday with break and enter.

Police say that on March 21,the accused entered a business in the 200 block of Great Northern Road and left the area. It is not believed anything of value was taken.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Break and enter charge Back to video

Myles Zacharie, 40, is charged with break and enter. He was held for bail court.