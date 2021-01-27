APH receives Moderna vaccine; LTC residents to get first doses

All long-term care residents and elder care lodge residents will be the first people in the region to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, starting this week.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 27, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Ontario Finnish Rest Home resident Larry Grekula is Algoma's first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon. "The vaccine means happiness, I am happy to get it and it is a start for the country to get back to normal … it feels good to be a part of making history,” said Grekula, a resident there since 2006. SUPPLIED

Long-Term Care home residents in Algoma will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Algoma Public Health has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the Algoma District and the province has prioritized the doses for residents of LTC homes.

“The arrival of the vaccine is great news for our community, and helps us build another strong layer of protection around our long-term care residents,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health for Algoma Public Health. “I want to thank all the partners who are working together to make this happen, and who continue to make preparations for broader community immunization in Algoma, once vaccines are available.”

As further vaccine arrives, APH will work with all LTC homes in the Algoma district to provide first doses to more than 1,000 LTC home residents over the next two weeks. Protection is achieved after a person receives two doses of the vaccine, given 28 days apart.

Algoma’s long-term care partners have been working closely with APH since the beginning of January and are ready to start the immunization process.

It’s anticipated that all LTC and First Nations elder care lodges will begin immunizing residents this week and next week, based on anticipated provincial vaccine allocation, said Dr. Celeste Loewe, public health resident physician at APH.

“Specific timing for each facility will depend on the readiness and logistical factors such as completion of informed consent, staffing and safe transportation of vaccines,” she said in an emailed response.

Each LTC home will immunize its own residents, with the support of public health nurses, who are aligned with each facility to support the vaccine rollout, she said.

While the two doses of the vaccine are required within a 28-day span in order to be most effective, APH said the supply of the product is a complex process but it expects the Ontario government to follow its prioritization plan and ensure both doses are available to LTC homes and First Nations elder care lodges.

At this time, only residents of LTC homes and First Nations elder care lodges will be vaccinated across the region due to the limited supply of vaccines.

While the province’s Phase 1 priority group also includes staff of LTC homes and staff of retirement homes, the doses will be limited to LTC and elder care lodges at this time, APH states.

Once those groups have received immunization, retirement home residents and staff of LTC and retirement homes will be the next prioritized group to receive the next allocations of vaccine.

APH reports that there are currently 15 active cases of the coronavirus across the region. Two deaths have been reported to date.

The region has a total of 155 positive cases and slightly more than 83,000 tests have been administered.