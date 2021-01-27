Article content
Long-Term Care home residents in Algoma will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Algoma Public Health has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the Algoma District and the province has prioritized the doses for residents of LTC homes.
APH receives Moderna vaccine; LTC residents to get first doses
“The arrival of the vaccine is great news for our community, and helps us build another strong layer of protection around our long-term care residents,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health for Algoma Public Health. “I want to thank all the partners who are working together to make this happen, and who continue to make preparations for broader community immunization in Algoma, once vaccines are available.”
As further vaccine arrives, APH will work with all LTC homes in the Algoma district to provide first doses to more than 1,000 LTC home residents over the next two weeks. Protection is achieved after a person receives two doses of the vaccine, given 28 days apart.