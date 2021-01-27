APH receives Moderna vaccine; LTC residents to get first doses

Article content continued

Algoma’s long-term care partners have been working closely with APH since the beginning of January and are ready to start the immunization process.

It’s anticipated that all LTC and First Nations elder care lodges will begin immunizing residents this week and next week, based on anticipated provincial vaccine allocation, said Dr. Celeste Loewe, public health resident physician at APH.

“Specific timing for each facility will depend on the readiness and logistical factors such as completion of informed consent, staffing and safe transportation of vaccines,” she said in an emailed response.

Each LTC home will immunize its own residents, with the support of public health nurses, who are aligned with each facility to support the vaccine rollout, she said.

While the two doses of the vaccine are required within a 28-day span in order to be most effective, APH said the supply of the product is a complex process but it expects the Ontario government to follow its prioritization plan and ensure both doses are available to LTC homes and First Nations elder care lodges.

At this time, only residents of LTC homes and First Nations elder care lodges will be vaccinated across the region due to the limited supply of vaccines.

While the province’s Phase 1 priority group also includes staff of LTC homes and staff of retirement homes, the doses will be limited to LTC and elder care lodges at this time, APH states.

Once those groups have received immunization, retirement home residents and staff of LTC and retirement homes will be the next prioritized group to receive the next allocations of vaccine.

APH reports that there are currently 15 active cases of the coronavirus across the region. Two deaths have been reported to date.

The region has a total of 155 positive cases and slightly more than 83,000 tests have been administered.