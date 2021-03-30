BREAKING: CN line sold to Watco

Article content

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Watco are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement for the sale of non-core lines and assets on the Soo subdivision (approximately 250 miles of track) that runs from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario to Oba, Ontario and approximately 650 miles of branch lines of Wisconsin Central Ltd. in Wisconsin and Michigan. This marks the successful conclusion of the sale process that CN announced and launched in July of 2020.

In Ontario, Watco will continue freight operations as well as the Agawa Canyon Train Tour. Watco has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Missanabie Cree First Nation regarding partnership opportunities for the Algoma Central Railway (ACR).

In both the United States and Ontario, CN will continue to play a central role as the transferred segments will remain connected to CN’s tri-coastal network, safely and reliably linking businesses to markets around the world.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed and the acquisition of the rail lines in the United States is subject to regulatory authorization by the Surface Transportation Board.