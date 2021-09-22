Sheehan claims victory after mail-in ballot count concludes
Sault Ste. Marie is sending Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan back to Ottawa. He wins with a 247 vote lead.
It’s official. Sault Ste. Marie is returning Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan back to Ottawa to join the new Liberal minority government.
After two grueling days of waiting and counting, the mail-in ballot count was completed late Wednesday night.
Sheehan finished with 15,231 votes and his closest competitor Sonny Spina with 14,984, just 247 votes more.
NDP Marie Morin-Strom finished third with 8.043 votes, and Peoples Party of Canada candidate Kasper Makowski with 1,943.
“It feels awesome,” Sheehan said shortly after Elections Canada website was updated. “My heart is full of thanks for my family, friends, volunteers, supporters and those sharing their ideas and thoughts.”
Sheehan said his plan is simple. He will continue to move Sault Ste. Marie forward and continue with “record-breaking investments” into the community so it can continue to grow.
Counting the mail-in ballots on Wednesday was especially special to Sheehan. His daughter, Kate, celebrated her 20th birthday while studying at the University of Ottawa.
“She was one of those who voted with a mail-in ballot and this is special that we could celebrate this way, on her birthday,” he said.
A little more than 1,900 mail-in ballots were counted, putting Sheehan over the top and confirming his victory in the tight-race election.
The difference between Sheehan and Spina don’t call for an automatic recount.
It doesn’t appear Spina will ask for a recount.
Spina said he would spend time Thursday reconnecting with family and declined a request for an interview. Instead, he penned a response on his election Facebook page, thanking his volunteers and supporters.
“While we didn’t get the results we had hoped for, I’m proud of our team for all the work they did and the love and support they have shown to Lindsay and I. We will be forever grateful for everything you have done,” the message reads.
He congratulated Sheehan and his team and all the candidates for “thoughtful” debate and discussion over the campaign.
“It has been an honour to be your candidate Sault Ste. Marie. Thank you for allowing me this privilege,” Spina concluded.
In the final tally, 40,201 people of a total of 66,121 registered electors – 60.8 per cent – cast their ballot. The number does not include electors who registered on election day but it’s not anticipated those numbers are very high locally.
Sheehan said he’s confident the counts are correct and that his team was leading throughout the process – whether it be through the advanced polls, voting day polls or mail-in ballots.
“Our team has trended upwards with mail-in votes each time and we were confident that was going to continue this time around,” Sheehan told The Sault Star.
He said he’ll be rolling up his sleeves and getting back to work immediately.
“I am so pleased to represent Sault Ste. Marie three-peat,” he said. “Most people don’t have that opportunity and I have that opportunity and the Liberal Party of Canada has that opportunity.”
Sheehan said in the end he believes the electorate responded to the Liberals’ “forward-thinking” plan that will “build back Canada better.”
“More bright and sunny days are ahead. I have the energy. I have the experience,” he said. “I’ve been given the mandate by the people and I will work hard for them.”
In his 24 years of political experience, ranging from school board trustee to city councillor and Member of Parliament, Sheehan said he’s won elections by both large and close margins. He promises to represent all people in the community.
“We recognized that we needed a mix of traditional and new ways of voting, especially with the pandemic, and we got our supporters out there,” he said.
Following election day, Spina said “regardless of the outcome, we must all work together to support and understand one another, so that we may work together to create positive change in our community.”
Mayor Christian Provenzano weighed in on the final election results shortly after they were posted.
He congratulated Sheehan on his re-election.
“Terry has always worked hard for our community and I am confident that he will continue to do so. I appreciate the positive and productive working relationship that we have developed and I look forward to it continuing,” the release said.
He also congratulated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government on its re-election.
“I believe the prime minister has demonstrated a strong commitment to Sault Ste. Marie. I look forward to finalizing projects that are underway, undertaking new initiatives consistent of common interest and working together to address critical challenges like climate change,” Provenzano said.
He also recognized all candidates and their election teams for their commitment and dedication.