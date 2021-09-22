Sheehan claims victory after mail-in ballot count concludes

Sault Ste. Marie is sending Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan back to Ottawa. He wins with a 247 vote lead.

It’s official. Sault Ste. Marie is returning Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan back to Ottawa to join the new Liberal minority government.

After two grueling days of waiting and counting, the mail-in ballot count was completed late Wednesday night.

Sheehan finished with 15,231 votes and his closest competitor Sonny Spina with 14,984, just 247 votes more.

NDP Marie Morin-Strom finished third with 8.043 votes, and Peoples Party of Canada candidate Kasper Makowski with 1,943.

“It feels awesome,” Sheehan said shortly after Elections Canada website was updated. “My heart is full of thanks for my family, friends, volunteers, supporters and those sharing their ideas and thoughts.”

Sheehan said his plan is simple. He will continue to move Sault Ste. Marie forward and continue with “record-breaking investments” into the community so it can continue to grow.

Counting the mail-in ballots on Wednesday was especially special to Sheehan. His daughter, Kate, celebrated her 20th birthday while studying at the University of Ottawa.

“She was one of those who voted with a mail-in ballot and this is special that we could celebrate this way, on her birthday,” he said.

A little more than 1,900 mail-in ballots were counted, putting Sheehan over the top and confirming his victory in the tight-race election.

The difference between Sheehan and Spina don’t call for an automatic recount.

It doesn’t appear Spina will ask for a recount.

Spina said he would spend time Thursday reconnecting with family and declined a request for an interview. Instead, he penned a response on his election Facebook page, thanking his volunteers and supporters.