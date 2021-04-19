





Article content The federal Liberal budget released Monday is being hailed as something for everybody to help individuals, families and businesses emerge in the post-pandemic world. This is the first full federal budget released by the Liberal government since the pandemic began in the spring of 2019. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Budget focuses on COVID relief, economic recovery Back to video Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland unveiled her first budget Monday, a whopping 739 pages, titled A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth and Resilience. Freeland is Canada’s first female in the high-ranking role as finance minister. The budget projects a 2020-21 deficit of $354.2 billion, and a deficit of $154.7 billion the following year. COVID-19 has defined much of the spending in the budget, focusing on pandemic relief and economic recovery post pandemic. Freeland said the goal of the budget is to meet the urgent needs of today and focus on the long-term economic recovery. It is about finishing the COVID-19 fight and creating more jobs and prosperity for the future, she said.

Article content The budget calls for $101 billion in stimulus spending over three years to help restart the economy after the pandemic. It also includes $18 billion in assistance for Indigenous communities. COVID relief and rent subsidies will continue into the fall, helping businesses weather the COVID storm. Money directed to small business supports to ‘green’ and ‘digitalize’ small business will also create spending of $17.6 billion, offer 75 per cent wage subsidies for training and internship opportunities for youth. Tom Vair, deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services, said the extension of supports for businesses is critical to come. He anticipates an increase in need to help businesses also take advantage of the green and clean and digital programs announced Monday to help transform businesses to new technology platforms. The Canada Recovery Program will also continue for another eight weeks at $500 and a further four weeks at $300. Mayor Christian Provenzano said he was pleased to see continued aid for small business, especially since many have been hit hard by the pandemic and are continuing to struggle. “I commend the federal government for the assistance they provided during the first year of this pandemic and I think it is equally important to extend those programs,” he said. More money will also be available for new entrepreneurs – $50 million over five years – to increase access to venture capital and help restart the economy.

Article content Rory Ring, CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, agreed the support mechanisms being continued for businesses are much appreciated. Ditto for the $1 billion to develop the tourism economy, a sector which was particularly hard hit during the pandemic, Ring said. Of the $50 billion being spent this fiscal year, the majority is being spent on business supports, Ring said. Retooling the workforce with increased money for training, apprenticeships and upskilling, will also be important to restart the economy. “We know there is a very significant need in our community to do those kinds of things,” Ring said. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is pleased with the extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy programs, but disappointed new businesses are still shut out of accessing any support and no new measures were put in place to address the $170,000 in new COVID-related debt the average small firm has taken on. “Small businesses have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, with only 56 per cent fully open across the country a year after the pandemic began,” said CFIB president Dan Kelly. “Today’s budget delivered meaningful support to many, but there are still critical gaps in the federal relief programs that exclude tens of thousands of hard-hit businesses.” A new $595-million program called the Canada Recovery Hiring Program can be accessed between June and November by small businesses, charities and non-profits who are looking for staff to fill positions during the reopening phase. The program is designed to be a transition from the federal wage subsidy programs and help the pandemic’s hardest-hit sectors recover.

Article content Ring said that is geared toward employers who want to hire additional staff or expand the hours of existing staff. “We understand that the duration of these kinds of programs are going to be fairly flexible by the government which is always good to hear as we continue to struggle with vaccination distribution,” he said. The budget also calls for about $424 million for the Safe Reopening of Borders when it is safe to do so, something Provenzano called a benefit for border communities, such as Sault Ste. Marie. Provenzano said he has been active on the border file with his colleagues since the pandemic began, and is pleased that the federal government is setting aside money for reopening to protect communities. The money will target air travel protections and mandatory quarantine measures. Ring called the money “a drop in the bucket” when spread across a very long border. “It won’t be significant but it will help adapt new technologies and create some efficiencies.” The budget directs $30 billion over five years toward a national child-care plan that will set child-care rates at $10 per day by 2026. This is partly in response to the added pressures on women and mothers during the pandemic, who were often forced to make choices between caring for young ones or pursuing their careers. The child-care program will start by cutting day care fees by 50 per cent by 2022. Ring said while women have borne the brunt of the economic fallout, he believes it will be challenging to implement because the budget fails to address the ask by provinces to increase health-care transfer payments.

Article content “This is a challenge to implement a system like that which is being proposed where you have a federal program administered by the province,” he said. “Perhaps a tax credit scheme may have been a better solution. I think this one raises the yellow flag with a caution sign on it and it will take a long time to negotiate.” The budget also extends Employment Insurance sick benefits to 26 weeks from the existing 15 weeks at a cost of $3 billion over five years. The federal government minimum wage will increase to $15 per our, expand worker benefits and increase old age security. Those over 75 will receive a one-time payment of $500 this summer in their old age security payments and will begin in 2020 increasing following that. Provenzano said he views the federal gas tax rebranding to the Community Rebuilding Fund as a positive move that will see an additional $2.2 billion one-time investment to help address infrastructure needs in communities and First Nations communities. “I think that’s admirable and I want to see what that is going to look like and I look forward to seeing how Sault Ste. Marie can benefit from that fund,” he said. City CAO Malcolm White said the municipality welcomes the additional money to help with its infrastructure deficit. He expects to learn of more details of the program in the near future to determine if there are any changes in the criteria where the funding can be used for. Currently, the funding is used toward the city’s transit fleet rebuild and to road reconstruction projects.

Article content With $100 million geared toward tourism marketing over three years and a further $500 million two-year tourism relief fund, Vair is hoping the funding will help a number of TourismSSM projects. “First and foremost is our tourist gem, the tour train. I think there are some new opportunities with the new owners to enhance tourism opportunities and we look forward to exploring them,” Vair said. The city has also been working on mountain biking opportunities, trail development and marketing the city’s waterfront opportunities, he said. “We’re also hoping to get more out about our region. We have got some great new collateral images and campaigns we’re hoping to run that will expand some of those opportunities,” Vair said. Even more important to the North is a reference that FedNor will be turned into a full independent, standalone regional funding agency, similar to others across the country. Provenzano and other Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors have advocated for more funding and the creation of a standalone agency for some time. FedNor provided $122 million of projects in 2020. White agreed that the move will be a positive step for the economic development of the Sault and Northern region, in general. “This is great news and a great boost to FedNor moving forward,” Vair said. “We’ve worked with FedNor on a number of projects in the past and this gives us the opportunity to work with them and help shape their programming to better meets the needs of the north.”

Article content “This is a good element to help reduce the politicized decisions and to develop closer relationships with the business sector,” Ring said. He said FedNor will be important to building the economy back and that helps reduce Canada’s deficit in the long run. Large debts become sensitive to interest rates and inflation and it will be up to the private sector to drive the economy to address that, he said. The government has also allocated $1.9 billion to the trade and transportation corridor funding. Huron Central Railway had previously applied for this and city leaders are hopeful that the government will take a renewed look at the application. Vair said that shoring up funding for our shortline rail is critical and he hopes that some funding will be provided to ensure its continued sustainability. Climate change has not been ignored in the budget. About $5 billion over seven years will be used for net zero accelerators for innovation and 50 per cent cut on taxes to manufacturers who employ net zero technology. Homeowners will be offered an opportunity to increase their energy efficiencies in their homes. The federal government has said that by 2030greenhouse gas emissions will be sliced by 36 per cent – up from the previous target of 30 per cent. Provenzano expects that funding will be available to help municipalities – but particularly manufacturers – reach those targets. “In our community, it’s industry that are the greatest emitters and for a place like Algoma Steel, there needs to be significant investment to try to achieve a large reduction of their carbon footprint,” he said.

Article content The budget calls for $5.7 billion directed toward youth to create more accessible college and university opportunities over the next five years. A deferral of repayment on OSAP loans until March 2023 and increase the threshold to $40,000 before paying back loans will be an incredible benefit to students, said Sault College president Ron Common, especially when 60 per cent of them receive educational funding assistance. “I was hoping there would be some help for students and graduates with precarious finances, and I really applaud the government for their increased support and assistance with loan relief,” Common said. He said that will also help students enroll in programs that will lead to rewarding careers. Common said more money placed into skills and training programs will also encourage employers to hire young people. “An obvious win is the investment into child care and that will be very important and create opportunities for parents to retrain or upskilling and increase job opportunities for our child education graduates,” he said. Algoma University’s VP of Growth, Innovation and External Relations Craig Fowler said the budget is good news for students. “For us a top line, financial assistance to our students to make it more affordable certainly jumps out at us,” he said. Fowler said there is also much support for Indigenous post-secondary education, certainly important to a large body of the student population and the university’s mission.

Article content Fowler estimates about 45 to 55 per cent of students at Algoma University receive some OSAP funding. Algoma University is also interested in exploring opportunities with the federal government’s mental health expenditures, especially with its work on the Ontario Mental Health and Addiction Research Institute. The partnership with NOSM, SAH and others, “is in line with what we are thinking and will address local addiction issues identified by SAH, among others,” he said. “You’ll hear more about that soon.” Fowler said top-up money and “real money” to extend programming for adults wanting to retrain or return to the classroom is also important. “This extends programming and we have a good uptake on that,” he said. While it wasn’t expected, Algoma University was hoping to see opportunities to apply for campus infrastructure money as it has been able to access in the past. “We’re happy with this budget. It really helps students,” he said. Ring said what’s missing from the federal budget is long-term programming that will generate private-sector investment into the economy. “It’s lacking the long-term fiscal sustainability needs or a strategy. If we had something like that pre-COVID we could have been more proactive versus reactive,” he said. The call for a national pharmacare plan has not been met, but more money is being injected into other areas, including $3 billion over five years to increase standards inside long-term care homes and $100 million over three years for mental health supports attributed to COVID and populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, including front-line workers.

Article content Increased health-care transfer money to the provinces and hospitals was not included in the budget. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh complained the budget has no wealth tax, no excess profit tax and consultation instead of action on tax haven reform. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said the Liberal government has failed taxpayers again with excessive spending and little results to bring more vaccine opportunities to Canadians and reduce taxes. If opposition parties do not vote in favour of the budget, a non-confidence vote will trigger an election, but experts say that the budget offers something each of the other parties have been advocating for in the hopes of avoiding a spring election.

