Bus terminal relocation attracts attention of business

The City of Sault Ste. Marie’s proposal to relocated the downtown bus terminal has received a lot of interest, but mostly from the business community and not from those who use the service.

Brent Lamming, director of community services, said two virtual public information sessions attracted slightly more than 50 attendees and about 20 written responses.

Ironically, of the 1.9 million riders who used the city’s transit service in 2019, only two riders weighed in on the relocation of the terminal.

One rider was for the relocation; the other opposed it.

“We were a bit surprised about that. We thought we’d hear more from riders but instead it was the business owners in the downtown area that we received most of the responses from,” Lamming told The Sault Star.

The city’s Downtown Terminal has served as the main starting and end locations of all public transit bus routes within the city.

Increasing concerns about public safety, operational presence and accessibility at the existing Queen and Denis streets terminal have resulted in city staff examining its options to move the facility to a better, safer, and more comfortable location.