Businesses continue to adapt to provincial orders

From private businesses to Crown corporations and municipalities, changes are continual to keep people employed, operations running and compliance to government orders.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 14, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  6 minute read
Sault Ste. Marie’s largest employer is considered an essential business and can continue its operations during the province’s 28-day lockdown.

Algoma Steel, like all steel manufacturers, is continued to be deemed an essential service, said Brenda Stenta, the company’s manager of communication and branding.

That means there is no change to the company’s operations.

“As an essential business, we have adopted extensive safety measures to keep our people safe so that we can continue to provide our customers in the national supply chain with the steel products they need – supporting manufacturing and production, transportation, infrastructure, and energy sectors of the economy,” she said.

The company says it has reviewed provincial orders, consulted with Algoma Public Health and continues to ensure preventative measures are in place to protect employees and visitors.

Stenta said preventative measures in place include daily screening of employees and visitors, mandatory mask use and physical distancing, carried out by staggering breaks and lunches to prevent over capacity limits in meeting rooms, lunch rooms, pulpits and shuttle buses.

Algoma also requires additional PPE in situations in which work does require contact closer then two metres, she said.

Contract workers and truck drivers who enter Algoma Steel have been provided with separate washrooms and lunchrooms, she added.

The company also has a work-from-home procedure in place for those who can perform their duties from home.

In March 2020, Algoma enacted a work-from-home policy and, in November, extended its work-from-home policy until July 1, 2021 to give (assistance to) parents regarding day care.

“We are supporting approximately 200 employees in this manner,” Stenta said.

Like many businesses, Algoma has also engaged in virtual meetings and training where possible, and paper processes have been transitioned online.

She said hygiene and sanitation services have increased across the plant.

“Preventative measures are audited daily and we continue to witness and enforce a high degree of compliance,” Stenta said.

Algoma Steel has also established various methods of employee support throughout the pandemic to ensure transparency with employees, she said.

A human resources hotline is staffed seven days a week for employees to report all travel outside Algoma District. Individual circumstances are reviewed and eligibility for work is confirmed, she said.

An employee and family assistance program is also available.

“At a time when individuals may be struggling with elevated anxiety and other pandemic-related challenges, employees and their families are encouraged to avail themselves of this support,” she said. “Our focus remains on the health and well-being of everyone at our workplace. We are in regular communication with Algoma Public Health and act on their guidance when setting policies and protocols. We are closely monitoring the situation and continue to adjust our response accordingly.”

Meanwhile, another large employer, OLG, continues to monitor the number of employees working from its Foster Drive headquarters.

Tony Bitonti, OLG’s director of external communications, said health and welfare of staff is always a priority.

“When the pandemic hit, OLG took decisive action to ensure our team members in Sault Ste Marie, Toronto and across the GTA, remained safe and had all the resources they needed to work safely from home,” he said in a written response.

Of the 560 employees working from the Sault Ste. Marie headquarters, only about 30 to 35 who have been identified as on-site business critical, such as security, IT and ticket testing/security, work from the office, he said. Non-critical staff have been asked to work from home.

Bitonti said the Sault headquarters, also home to OLG’s customer and retailer support centre, was able to move to a work-from-home environment to continue to provide seamless support to customers and retailers across Ontario since the pandemic began.

In the fall, he said, when Algoma District was still in the green zone, OLG employees in Sault Ste Marie were given the option to work in the office if they wished.

“They were given specific days in which they were allowed in and we had reconfigured workspaces to ensure no one would be in contact with others,” he said. “We also implemented a mandatory mask policy and health screening procedures for those working in all OLG offices.”

Since the December lockdown, the on-site operation has returned to those only deemed critical to the business operations.

“Our staff in the Sault and those across the province have been fantastic about respecting all the health and safety guidelines we put in place to ensure their well-being during this unusual time in all our lives,” Bitonti said.

Virtual meetings, proactive communication and extra support, including mental health and wellness supports, have been put in place.

City of Sault Ste. Marie CAO Malcolm White said the city has already been in a lockdown mode since Dec. 26, but the additional measures across the province mean a tweaking in some areas.

The city has worked with Algoma Public Health on reviewing recommendations and situations at outdoor exercise facilities, namely the city’s outdoor rinks.

White said that while the oval and Clergue skating trail has not been much of an issue, the outdoor boarded rinks tend to attract larger numbers of young people in the pursuit of hockey.

“We have had some challenges keeping our numbers down at the boarded rinks at certain times of the day,” he said.

Effective immediately, outdoor rinks are only permitted to be used for skating. Hockey games, scrimmages, shinny and pick-up hockey, are prohibited, including on the Anna McCrea, Merrifield and Esposito rinks.

The city also recommends that users plan their skates accordingly and must be in groups of five or less. Physical distancing must be maintained with other groups and it is recommended that masks be worn.

On-site security will enforce provincial regulations and limit the number of people using the facilities at all times.

White notes that North Bay has chosen to shut down its skating and toboggan facilities because of crowding.

“We will continue to monitor our facilities and see how it goes,” White said.

All facilities will now close at 8 p.m.

Some minor changes have also been made at the city’s landfill, with more controls put in place since Dec. 26 to ensure physical distancing at the facility is respected.

White said landfill staff are ensuring there are not more than two people per vehicle visiting and, during unloading, only one vehicle can unload at any given time.

The majority of city staff remain working from home, with bare minimum numbers working from the Ronald Irwin Civic Centre to meet customer service needs. Those arrangements were being finalized late Wednesday, he said.

“The numbers in each department vary depending on the need for public interaction and the type of service that is offered and whether they are able to access what they need from home,” White said.

The public is also being encouraged not to visit the Civic Centre, but instead conduct business by phone or email.

The city is also examining redeployment options in which additional staffing measures may be required, he said.

While the newest provincial order, which came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, allows for greater enforcement by police, inspectors and bylaw officers, White said the city’s bylaw team is limited and those employees will continue to conduct their regular duties because they are considered an essential service themselves.

“Hopefully, we won’t need a ton of enforcement but we will leave that up to the police service,” he said.

City police Chief Hugh Stevenson said that throughout the pandemic, residents in Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township have been understanding of provincial orders and are largely doing their part to keep each other safe.

“We urge everyone to continue to follow the advice of Algoma Public Health and other health-care experts by staying home as much as possible, washing your hands and masking when proper distancing isn’t possible,” he said. “We will continue to educate the community, make them aware of the regulations and enforce the order when necessary.”

Stevenson urges those with questions to view the new State of Emergency order on the provincial government’s website, or to clarify when in doubt.