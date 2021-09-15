Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Businesses get educated on vaccination passport requirements

Sault Ste. Marie's Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to help its members understand the government's policy and the role they need to play to keep their businesses, employees and customers safe. A webinar was led by the chamber last week to address the initial release of information and a further one is being planned for the near future as details materialize.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Sep 15, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A test scan of a vaccine passport is shown at an Econofitness gym in Laval, Quebec. Ontario's system will be in place Oct. 22.
A test scan of a vaccine passport is shown at an Econofitness gym in Laval, Quebec. Ontario's system will be in place Oct. 22. Photo by CHRISTINNE MUSCHI /REUTERS

By mid-next week, Ontarians will have to prove they’re double vaccinated in order to get into restaurants, gyms, sporting events and concerts.

Story continues below

They’ll do that by printing off their second dose vaccination receipt from the government website until an ‘enhanced’ certificate and smartphone app becomes available on Oct. 22.

Employees within the industries required to have proof of vaccinations will be asked to enforce the rules.

Rory Ring, CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, said the Ontario government has targeted high-risk environments that often create higher gatherings and no masking in their quest to keep people safe.

“Indoor dining and gyms and bars are areas where a spread can easily exist,” he said.

It’s on that premise that the Ontario government has decided to implement a proof of vaccine policy to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ultimately to prevent a further lockdown.

“That’s really the underlying principle behind this. The delta variant can wreak havoc on the health-care system and the science shows that unvaccinated individuals are 42 times more likely to end up in an ICU unit,” he said.

Ring said the Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to help its members understand the government’s policy and the role they need to play to keep their businesses, employees and customers safe. A webinar was led by the chamber last week to address the initial release of information and a further one is being planned for the near future as details materialize.

“Some people have suggested that a regional approach would be more appropriate, especially in Algoma, for instance, where the intensity of positive cases has been very low. But, we need to consider that there is still travel within Ontario and the province recognizes that could spread the virus,” he said.

Story continues below

APH has released on its website some tools and FAQ’s to help businesses understand the concept and implement their own internal policies.

The health unit has developed a Vaccine Police Toolkit for workplaces in Algoma that spells out the basic information and resources needed for businesses to design a COVID-19 vaccination policy and build vaccine confidence.

The toolkit explains the role of employers and workplace benefits of promoting vaccination, summarizes provincial directives and offers tools to identify risk, track vaccine information and provides tips to employers, among other things.

Ring said the chamber’s membership has mixed feelings about the passport system. Some are hesitant on the burden it will be on their businesses and others don’t agree with the policy at all.

“It may be that this is an additional challenge for businesses to manage that policy, especially for an industry that has already experienced a lot of hardship during the pandemic,” he said. “They really need to know and understand how to implement the policy for employees and what challenges that will create.”

For instance, Ring said there is a fear that confrontations between customers and employees may occur if an individual is denied entry to a premises because proof of vaccination is not available.

“Individuals will have to recognize that they still have a choice. We can’t force vaccines on individuals but people still have a choice for patio dining or takeout if they’ve chosen not to be vaccinated,” he said.

Ring said he is hopeful that the community treats businesses and their employees with respect.

“We just hope everyone, no matter their views, be courteous to our business owners and their employees and don’t embark upon behaviour that can be viewed as intimidating or potentially harmful,” he said.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers