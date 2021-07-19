This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents armed with proof of vaccination and a COVID test will be able to enter Canada at a land border beginning next month, but the move hasn’t been reciprocated for Canadians wanting to enter the United States.

Article content A random number of those entering Canada will also be selected for COVID tests at a border crossing to monitor for signs of the virus and to identify any new variants of concern. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Canada ready to welcome Americans for non-essential travel Back to video The federal government announced Monday that as of Aug. 9, fully vaccinated Americans who have a COVID screening test completed will be permitted to enter into Canada for non-essential travel. It’s the first of a two-step process, the government announced. The second phase will allow citizens of other countries into Canada via land borders on Sept. 7. At the same time, the government will relax requirements for travellers to quarantine for up to three days in a government-authorized hotel and for children under the age of 12 who are not vaccinated but travelling with vaccinated parents. International students will also be allowed back into Canada in fall, with proof they have been fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination is required and needs to be registered on the federal government’s ArriveCAN website and app 72 hours prior to their arrival in Canada. Mayor Christian Provenzano, who participated in a meeting with Public Safety and Emergency Measures Minister Bill Blair and the mayors of other border towns prior to Monday afternoon’s announcement, said he was surprised that the opening won’t be a two-way street. “I thought there was eagerness from the United States side to see the border open both ways,” Provenzano said. “I was surprised that it won’t be reopened the same way on both sides but, at the same time, I take a lot of comfort from the fact that we are only reopening the border to those who are fully vaccinated and can prove they have been fully vaccinated.”

Article content On top of that, a COVID screening will be required, he added. “I think that’s really good protection and, frankly, with the U.S. not allowing Canadians in (their country) the same way, that reduces our risk because we won’t have a lot of Canadians from Sault Ontario day tripping over there or to go to dinner or shopping. They can’t,” he said. Provenzano said the Canadian decision won’t help the Sault’s friends in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. “Canadian Saultites are not going to be able to go for discretionary travel but American Sault residents can come this way on a discretionary basis.” Michigan Sault Mayor Don Gerrie said he’s confident the U.S. government will follow suit with similar action the Canadian government announced Monday. “We haven’t heard of any concrete plans yet but I think with the vaccination rates sitting where they are, you are going to see some movement shortly,” he said. Gerrie said that the lengthy border closure has separated families, prohibited property owners from visiting their places and hindered tourism. “We still have some of our tourist season left and the fall hockey season is around the corner and it’s time to get this border reopened,” he told The Sault Star. Gerrie said slightly more than 50 per cent of his community is fully vaccinated and that number increases to 75 per cent for vulnerable community members. Michigan’s goal is to get 70 per cent of the population vaccinated. “I believe that we had strong beginnings for our vaccinations and it mas slowed somewhat, but they are readily available and I have the confidence that we will continue to move forward with them,” he said.

Article content Gerrie said he views the Twin Saults as one community, separated by a waterway and bridge where both communities benefit from visits from the other. Currently, a little more than 55 per cent of Canada’s eligible population (those over 12) have been fully vaccinated, according to current statistics. That number is growing quickly in Canada and the number has just slightly surpassed U.S. fully vaccinated citizens. Certain populations in the U.S. are also hesitant to receive the vaccine and as a result, the number of positive COVID tests are beginning to increase again and hospitals are beginning to see an increase in the number of patients admitted from the virus. To date, Chippewa County has had a total of 1,114 confirmed COVID cases, along with 28 deaths and a further 1,424 probable cases and a further probable six deaths, according to Michigan data. Chippewa continues to have numerous COVID cases within the region and the fully-vaccinated population rate hovers around the 55 percentile mark. “No one ever imagined that we’d have our borders closed for 16 months,” he said. “I am confident the vaccination numbers will take care of themselves and we want to keep everyone safe and we will be able visit and dine and shop and travel in each others community shortly.” Provenzano said he’s also pleased that the phased-in approach has been done with the guidance of the Public Health Agency of Canada. “I have always been supportive of the Government of Canada’s position at the border but more so, an advocate that we have to follow public health advice,” Provenzano said.

Article content But some health-care experts are still voicing concern that the pandemic is not over and that variants of concern, including the Delta variant, could spread quickly. Dr. Jennifer Loo, Algoma Public Health’s medical director of health, said she takes no position on the border reopening and leaves that to politicians. However, she reminded area residents that while the community is doing a good job with its immunization rate, “We’re not quite at the end of the race yet.” She encourages area residents to get fully immunized to better protect themselves from COVID-19 and to continue wearing masks, practise social distancing and continue to wash their hands when around others, especially if they don’t know if others are immunized or not. “We recommend that they check ahead before their travel date and, to be fully immunized, you have to have your second dose for at least 14 days,” she said. Provenzano said he expects to keep a close eye on how the partial reopening affects the community’s COVID numbers and if there is anything concerning that develops, he will bring it to the federal government’s attention. The federal government also plans to watch trends closely. The mayors of border communities have varying positions on opening, much of it centred on the community’s dependence on tourism. For example, Windsor, Ont., and Niagara Falls, Ont., are two communities that want to see the border reopened in order to salvage some of the high summer tourism season. Provenzano said Sault Ste. Marie is different because it is the larger of the Twin Sault communities and it is the Michigan Sault that relies on Canadians to help feed its local economy. The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

