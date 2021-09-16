Canadians 'safe' with border open to Americans: Blair

Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair stomped with Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie.

Re-opening Canada’s border to non-essential U.S. travellers has not impacted the public safety of citizens, said Bill Blair.

Blair, Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, was in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday stumping with Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan.

Blair said he was the one responsible for closing the border in March 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic but believes Canada has developed the tools and has the scientific knowledge to show that the border can be reopened safely to help the economy and reconnect people and families.

Blair said the decision was made with the agreement of health care experts and scientific data that showed the border could be reopened safety to fully vaccinated Americans, with additional protocols and safety measures put in place.

Consultation was also done monthly with the mayors of border towns, including Sault Mayor Christian Provenzano, who initiated the early discussions with the federal government, he said.

“All the data showed that we could reopen the border to Americans, fully vaccinated, safely. The science was clear,” he said. “One thing we are good at is measuring data and the data is very, very clear.”

Since reopening the border to non-essential travellers, the positivity rate of tests conducted is less than 0.2 per cent , he said.

“Our methods are very effective and if there is a positive test, they are sent back to the United States,” he said. Canadians are not at risk.”

He’s not surprised the United States hasn’t reciprocated by reopening its border to Canadians.

While Americans recognize the value of full vaccination, they haven’t developed the tools or resources to measure it. In addition, they have additional concerns with their southern border with Mexico and migration issues.