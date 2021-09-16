Canadians 'safe' with border open to Americans: Blair
Canada's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair stomped with Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie.
Re-opening Canada’s border to non-essential U.S. travellers has not impacted the public safety of citizens, said Bill Blair.
Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, was in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday stumping with Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan.
Blair said he was the one responsible for closing the border in March 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic but believes Canada has developed the tools and has the scientific knowledge to show that the border can be reopened safely to help the economy and reconnect people and families.
Blair said the decision was made with the agreement of health care experts and scientific data that showed the border could be reopened safety to fully vaccinated Americans, with additional protocols and safety measures put in place.
Consultation was also done monthly with the mayors of border towns, including Sault Mayor Christian Provenzano, who initiated the early discussions with the federal government, he said.
“All the data showed that we could reopen the border to Americans, fully vaccinated, safely. The science was clear,” he said. “One thing we are good at is measuring data and the data is very, very clear.”
Since reopening the border to non-essential travellers, the positivity rate of tests conducted is less than 0.2 per cent , he said.
“Our methods are very effective and if there is a positive test, they are sent back to the United States,” he said. Canadians are not at risk.”
He’s not surprised the United States hasn’t reciprocated by reopening its border to Canadians.
While Americans recognize the value of full vaccination, they haven’t developed the tools or resources to measure it. In addition, they have additional concerns with their southern border with Mexico and migration issues.
Blair also hopes that increasing proof of double vaccination are needed to travel or attend crowded events in the future will provide Canadians with a sense of hope and convince those who are vaccine hesitant or complacent to get the jab so they can resume their normal way of life.
The former police office and Toronto police chief said a Liberal government will continue to put the protections in place that will keep Canadians and communities safe, including maintaining legislation that prevents unnecessary firearms from making their way into Canda.
“Some guns are not designed for hunting or sport. They were designed to kill people and we don’t need those kinds of guns here,” he said.
That is what distinguishes Canada from the United States, where Americans have the right to bare arms.
“It’s not in our culture and we don’t arm ourselves to defend each other. Owning a gun is a privilege in Canada, not a right,” he said.
He warns that a Conservative government under the leadership of Erin O’Toole will change that because of his loyalties to gun lobbyists and manufacturers and retailers that had supported his leadership bid.
“Mr. O’Toole knows that it is wrong but it is in his platform and he made promises to certain people and they will hold him to it,” Blair said.
Blair also believes that communities can be made safer if opioid addiction is viewed more as a health and mental health issue versus a criminal issue, he said.
While traffickers and the drug cartel need to be dealt with criminally, many who find themselves with addictions need the supports to change their lives around.
“Drugs create social disorders and we need a change in approach and work with Health Canada and provincial health ministries to deal with the root of the problem,” he said.
He said the courts can’t solve all the problems and adjustments need to be made to create “off ramps that lead to community interventions, social services and health care services,” he said.
Blair said all three levels of government need to be involved in changing the process to ensure the money and tools are available to help those who need it most.
Election Day is Sept. 20.