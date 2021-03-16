





Share this Story: CASS first school with COVID 'outbreak' in Algoma region

CASS first school with COVID 'outbreak' in Algoma region “Right now we're crossing our fingers and hoping that this outbreak stays small,” says APH's Jon Bourma. “We urge everyone to continue to follow the health guidelines. That's the only protection we can offer until we are all vaccinated and that is coming with the doses we are allotted.” jpg, EL

Article content Algoma Public Health has declared an outbreak at Central Algoma Secondary School in Desbarats, the first school outbreak to be declared since the pandemic began a year ago. It was reported late Monday that five more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19, four from Central and East Algoma and one from Sault Ste. Marie and area. A day earlier three cases were reported. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CASS first school with COVID 'outbreak' in Algoma region Back to video Jon Bourma, manager of infectious disease at APH, said it is hard to determine how many more cases could come to light. “Every case can lead to further positives. One person at the school could go home and spread it to family and then to work colleagues and so on,” he said. “That’s why we’re going through the cohorts and the family and identifying close contacts now,” COVID testing is recommended for all students in Grades 9, 11 and 12 at CASS, which totals about 160 students, he said. Staff have not been directed to be tested because they have been wearing the correct PPE, including face shields so risk is deemed low, he added.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Grade 10 students were eliminated from the testing because it doesn’t appear they’ve had close contact with the other students, but Bourma adds that if there are any signs or symptoms, it is recommended they get COVID tested or call APH for further advice. Any positive COVID tests found will result in second testing to determine if there is evidence of any of the variants of concern. It’s a secondary screening that takes about three additional days to complete, he said. “That additional testing has been automatic now for about a month and is done on all positive tests,” Bourma said. To date, there has been no evidence of the variants found in the Algoma District, but they have been found in other Northern communities. If a variant is found, then APH will take a more aggressive approach and conservative measures to try to curb the spread of the virus, he said. “Right now, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that this outbreak stays small,” he said. “We urge everyone to continue to follow the health guidelines. That’s the only protection we can offer until we are all vaccinated and that is coming with the doses we are allotted.” Algoma District School Board has sent letters to parents outlining their policies, procedures and recommendations to follow. Additional outbreak measures taken by the school include outbreak signage at school entrances and limiting visitors to essential visitors only. The Grade 9 cohort is asked to isolate until March 19 at midnight and students on bus number 58 on March 11 and 12 are asked to isolate until March 26 at midnight.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Staff are restricted from working in other schools and student activities will be limited to cohorts. All extracurricular activities will be limited to minimize the movement of staff between cohorts. ADSB Director of Education Lucia Reece said students have the technology available to continue learning remotely. Secondary school students moved to a hybrid model in January 2021. “The hybrid model blends face-to-face learners with virtual learners in the same class with the same school classroom teacher,” Reece said. “One of the greatest benefits of the hybrid model is that it allow the board to quickly pivot so that students can continue learning remotely, even if the school has to move to a partial or full closure due to rising COVID cases.” The board is also cognizant that staff and students may be experiencing additional stresses as a result of the outbreak, or just generally due to the pandemic. Reece says staff and students can access “excellent” resources from School Mental Health Ontario. The ADSB Well-Being Leadership Team spearheads many of the supports and resources and meeting monthly to discuss issues impacting the school community. Students also have continued access to attendance counsellors, mental health nurses and mental health workers, she said. Provincial guidelines state an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Currently, grades 9-12 have switched over to virtual learning as of Monday, but the school’s elementary levels (JK-6) and the intermediate levels (7-8) are permitted to remain open for in-person learning. The elementary school, and the intermediate level learning areas are considered a separate entity on the property and onsite learning can continue. However, APH will continue to monitor the situation and the outbreak measures may be scaled up or down in response to the risk of transmission in the school and the assessment of outbreak measures that have been implemented. Students and staff who have been recommended for testing will have their test results prioritized as a result of the outbreak status. CASS enrolment is 335. It was reported earlier students in at least three grades there had to isolate for up to 11 days after persons with ties to the high school tested positive for COVID-19.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie