Chamber joins campaign to urge COVID vaccine with incentives
The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce is joining the Algoma Vaccination Support Council to get 90 per cent of the region vaccinated.
Rewards for Change, led by a consortium of businesses and organizations from across the province, are offering incentives to get more people vaccinated.
“This is a great way to be supportive of Algoma Public Health and its drive to get a 90 per cent vaccination rate in the region,” said Rory Ring, CEO of the Sault chamber.
“We’re protecting our community and the economy of our community,” he told The Sault Star.
Rewards for Change offer all participants a chance to win more than 3,000 larger-than-life prizes valued at more than $550,000. The contest is open to all Canadians already vaccinated and those who get vaccinated by Sept. 9.
The campaign aims to rally Canadians and encourage each other to replace vaccine hesitancy with confidence and bring the pandemic to an end.
Ring said some people react better with incentives to take action and the campaign is designed to do just that.
Anyone 18 years or older can register to win by completing the online entry form, getting at least one dose of the vaccine and promoting the COVID-19 vaccine by tagging @ThisIsOurShot and #thisisourshotca on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“We’re trying to turn hesitancy into confidence with these incentives,” he said.
The incentives include trip giveaways, charter flights, new computers, phones, signed sporting goods merchandise, gift cards and sports/concert tickets, among others.
“There are some incredible contributions here,” said Ring, a member of the Ontario Chamber Vaccination Support Council and Algoma Vaccination Support Council.
ThisIsOurShot.ca website also has a number of resources for users, ranging from information for vaccine hunters, to dispelling the myths around the vaccine, town hall information and a tally of the number of doses that have been distributed and administered in Canada.
Ring said the program also has a local flavour.
The Canadian Bank Note’s recent acquisition – the digital raffle company Bump – is the backbone of the online sweepstakes.
“Canadian Bank Note Company is very excited to partner with This Is Our Shot, to use our digital raffle and sweepstakes e-commerce platform to run the national Rewards for Change contest across all ten provinces and three territories. We are honoured to donate our time, support and be part of this national vaccine initiative to end COVID-19” says Andre Gionet.
To date, 82.9 per cent of the Algoma population 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 75.4 per cent have received both doses.
“Continuing to immunize the population and reaching a high vaccination rate is our best defense against the fourth wave as well as the rise of the Delta variant,” Ring said.
Ring said the more people who get vaccinated are doing their part to also protect the local economy.
“A fourth wave and potential lockdown would be devastating and very tough for some small businesses to manage it,” he said.
He said that while the region has done a great job lining up for the jab he’s hopeful this rewards campaign will push a few more hesitant people to do so.
“We still need to be careful. That part doesn’t go away, especially as we’re opening up again and perhaps gathering with others,” he said.
Information for the contest can be found at thisisourshot.ca .