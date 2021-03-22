





Article content Ontario’s Minister of Finance isn’t buying into the theory that the province has to increase taxes or decrease spending to balance the budget. Instead, Peter Bethlenfalvy told the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Monday that he subscribed to a third option – and that is to grow back the economy stronger through innovation and resilience once the pandemic is over. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Healthy people yield healthy economy: Minister Back to video “We have all the ingredients and we are ready to go,” Bethlenfalvy told Ontario chamber members during a virtual webinar. Through innovation, resilience and by modernizing government, small businesses with thrive, he said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and I’m going to bet on them,” he said. The message, perhaps, was a little preview to what Ontarians can expect Wednesday when Bethlenfalvy releases the province’s budget. The budget speech is slated to begin at 4 p.m. In the meantime, Bethlenfalvy said Ontario’s continued plan to release quarterly updated and be held accountable will continue.

Article content The province will also continue to do what needs to be done to help people and business throughout the pandemic. “Deficits are not sustainable or desirable in the long term but we’ve got to get the job done first and we need to finish the job,” he said of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Building a strong economy has not stopped during the pandemic, said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The province has developed a new PPE industry that is now self-efficient and includes the manufacturing of ventilators. That industry rose quickly during a time of need and “no one in the world can compete against us,” Ford said. Bethlenfalvy said the Ontario government has established a number of supports to help businesses through the pandemic. For instance, he said, almost 100,000 businesses have tapped into the Ontario Small Business Support Program and received funding to keep their doors open during the pandemic. Assistance has also been offered to aid with PPE costs, business taxes, employee health taxes, electricity costs and property taxes. “We’ll do more. Stay tuned,” Bethlenfalvy said. He noted that the best help for business is for Ontarians to get vaccinated. “Healthy people lead to a healthy economy,” he said.” And while the vaccine roll out continues across Ontario and beyond, Bethlenfalvy said the provincial government will continue with its “historic investments” with support ranging from long-term care homes to health-care staffing levels to mental health and addictions and beyond on the economic side.

Article content It’s also been noted that women have bore the brunt of the job loss since the pandemic began. Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues Jill Dunlop said there is a lot of anxiety about the future, especially with the reduced ability to make plans for the future. The COVID-19 impact on women, especially those in tourism, hospitality, retail and small business have felt the brunt of economic hardship, she said. Others in the health-care sector and education fields have led the way but they have also experienced difficulties with increased workloads and balancing family responsibilities. In order to be part of the recovery, Dunlop said her ministry is focusing on increasing child care spots in schools and has invested $1 billion for the creation of additional child care spots over the next five years. More money for training will also bring back employment and entrepreneurship for women through the Investing in Women’s Program, she said. She also wants to see women participation increase in skilled trades as many jobs remain empty and training in this area is increasing, along with that for youth and racial minorities. “We are helping to get women back in the workforce,” Dunlop said. “Both government and business know that diverse workplaces are more innovative.” Dunlop also wants to see more mentorship programs created – both formally and informally – to give women’s confidence a boost and help them create a drive to move forward, seek management positions and hone their skills. She said work is continuing to give young women that nudge at a young age, and she is working with the ministry of education to set the stage for programs to increase confidence and leadership in young women.

Article content Ford said he remains confident that the economy will turn after the pandemic. “Our job as a government is to create the environment for business to thrive, not to create the jobs,” he said. “That’s where we are going to save money for the taxpayers.” Ford said it is important that Ontario develop a system that ensures the tools are in place to compete against states such as Michigan and Ohio where there is often less red tape required to do business or procure supplies. He wants to see a Made in Ontario or Buy Ontario campaign grow to help the provincial economy grow. The priority in the coming months is to continue to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario and continue ramping up mass vaccination centres as more doses become available. “We have bush fires in Thunder Bay and Sudbury and we have to put them out but we have infernos in Toronto and Peel and we need to focus on those hot spots too,” he said of increasing COVID numbers, including the variants of concern. The Ontario government will release its budget Wednesday.

