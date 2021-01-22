Christmas Cheer may preserve some pandemic-forced changes

Article content

The current pandemic has prompted no shortage of changes in all facets of life – some temporary and others that may remain for the long haul.

Christmas Cheer did not escape this curious, new reality. For example, only new toys were accepted this year and public packing day, during which a couple hundred helpers regularly converge on the charity’s depot, was shelved as COVID-19 directives regarding physical distancing could hardly have been maintained. That task was carried out this year by a “core of seasoned” volunteers, with Harvest Algoma lending a hearty hand at its facility.

The annual Christmas Cheer post-mortem has been delayed due to the current lockdown, but when charity officials do join heads, likely in mid-February, these, and other matters, will be put under the microscope.

“We will take a look at what went well and what we should refine and what we should completely dismiss,” Christmas Cheer convener Diane Marshall told the Sault Star this week.