City adjusts services to recognize Family Day
A number of city facilities and services will be closed on Monday to recognize Family Day.
Closed city operations include: cemetery office, Civic Centre, GFL Memorial Gardens and GFL Memorial Gardens box office and the Transit office.
All branches of the public library and seniors’centres will be closed.
The city’s landfill site will also be closed Monday along with the public works and engineering office. For 24-hour emergency service, call 705-759-5201.
The Bay Street Active Living Centre 55+ and the Northern Community Centre will also remain closed.
Also closed this year are all the city-operated arenas includes the John Rhodes and McMeeken arenas.
All social services offices will also be closed Monday, including Ontario Works, Housing Services and the Early Years Centre.
Several facilities will be open on Monday.
Outdoor rinks, including the Art Jennings Oval and Clergue Park Skating Trail, along with toboggan hills and trails will be open, weather permitting.
City staff remind users that provincial guidelines remain in place and groups should be no larger than five people and those outside the family household must maintain a physical distance of at least two metres. Masking is recommended, even when outdoors.
On Monday, Sault Transit will run its hourly Saturday service schedule with the first bus departing the terminal at 6:15 a.m. and the last bus departing the terminal at 11:15 p.m. Parabus service will run as usual. There will be no community bus on Monday.
The holiday also means that refuse and recycling collection will change for the week. There will be no collection on Monday and curbside pickup will be one day later than normal for the rest of the week for both waste and recycling.
The city requests that bins be left at the curbside by 7:30 a.m. to ensure pickup.
All holiday operation times and closures can be found on the city website at saultstemarie.ca. The Sault Star