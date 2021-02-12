Article content

A number of city facilities and services will be closed on Monday to recognize Family Day.

Closed city operations include: cemetery office, Civic Centre, GFL Memorial Gardens and GFL Memorial Gardens box office and the Transit office.

City adjusts services to recognize Family Day

All branches of the public library and seniors’centres will be closed.

The city’s landfill site will also be closed Monday along with the public works and engineering office. For 24-hour emergency service, call 705-759-5201.

The Bay Street Active Living Centre 55+ and the Northern Community Centre will also remain closed.

Also closed this year are all the city-operated arenas includes the John Rhodes and McMeeken arenas.

All social services offices will also be closed Monday, including Ontario Works, Housing Services and the Early Years Centre.

Several facilities will be open on Monday.

Outdoor rinks, including the Art Jennings Oval and Clergue Park Skating Trail, along with toboggan hills and trails will be open, weather permitting.