City alters services to comply with provincial orders

The extended stay-at-home order requires some changes to city services and facilities.

The newest provincial orders imposed last week by the Ontario government have meant changes to some city services.

The extended stay-at-home order and State of Emergency announced by the Ontario government include further restrictions.

All residents are encouraged to remain at home except for essential reasons such as grocery or pharmacy shopping, accessing health care services and outdoor exercise.

Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to work from home where possible.

As a result minimal staff will be available at the city’s administration offices for essential services. Citizens with urgent matters requiring the attention of staff are advised to contact the appropriate department including the Cemetery office, GFL Memorial Gardens, Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre, Sault Transit, Fire Services Administration and Public Works and Engineering Services.

The new restrictions mean the closure of several city-operated recreational facilities including all community centres – the John Rhodes, Northern Community Centre, Seniors’ Centres and the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site. All bookings and programming are cancelled. All arenas are also closed and ice time rentals previously booked will be reimbursed.