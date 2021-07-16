City building permit values top $100 M this year
Residential, commercial and industrial sectors are ramping up projects, statistics provided by the City of Sault Ste. Marie indicate.
Article content
The construction season in Sault Ste. Marie is off to a roaring start and the city’s chief building official predicts that could be the case well into next year.
Advertisement
Article content
“We had the COVID delays in 2020 but that was also a year when a number of projects that were on the books were attempting to make their applications but they were delayed for one reason or another,” said Freddie Pozzebon. “Now, this seems to be the year that they had to break ground and those projects are moving forward.”
City building permit values top $100 M this year Back to video
The city’s June building permit statistics show that this year to date, 685 permits have been issued with a construction value of just over $103 million. That number surpasses the 2020 year end total of $93.5 million.
Pozzebon said he anticipates more permits will be issued as the summer and fall progress.
Over the past few years a number of larger projects have been approved by city council but ground has not yet been broken.
The commercial development at Great Northern Road, north of Second Line sees an RBC building, which will combine the downtown and west-end branch under one roof, in the midst of development..
The planned $25 million Pino’s grocery store and shopping centre, approved by city council in February 2018, for the site has not yet begun.
Cara Community is also planning for a58-unit, seven-storey apartment building and place of worship to replace the existing Anglican church on Northern Avenue and a four unit townhouse on Great Northern Road.
Approval has also been received for a redevelopment project at the Great Northern Road site of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Other housing developments, including the repurposing of former schools, also remain on the books.
Advertisement
Article content
According to the statistics the residential sector in the city remains hot with 588 permits issued valued at $42.2 million.
The commercial sector has also been busy with 64 permits issued valued at $24.3 million and the institutional sector has seen 24 permits issued valued at $31.2 million.
To date this year the residential sector has seen a total of 59 new residential dwelling units, 48 of which are classified as new single family dwellings.
Pozzebon said in addition to the new housing units being built, a lot of residential renovation work and additions are continuing, despite the increased cost of lumber and other materials.
“It’s also a little different this year, we’re seeing lots of renovations and we’re seeing lots of new builds where there are opportunities with subdivisions. It can be people returning to Sault Ste. Marie or upgrading their residence or in other cases, because of our demographics, downsizing,” he said.
It’s anticipated the confidence in the Sault Ste. Marie economy is growing and that has resulted in a mix of private and public investment into the community.
Earlier this month it was announced that Algoma Steel Inc. will receive up to $420 million in federal funding to phase out coal-fired steelmaking processes. That is also expected to inflate building permit statistics.
Tenaris Tubes is also undergoing a consolidation of its Canadian operations in Sault Ste. Marie which includes an $81 million expansion to its state-of-the-art facilities.
“I expect to see more activity in the construction industry both this year and next year,” Pozzebon said. “I think we’re going to see a good run for at least two years now.”