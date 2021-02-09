City council lobbies for small business regional reopenings

Article content continued

Shoemaker said he learned that Thunder Bay passed a similar resolution, as well as other communities in Northern Ontario.

While Sault Ste. Marie city council passed a similar motion last spring, led by Ward 3 Coun. Donna Hilsinger, which asked the province to consider a regionalized approach to reopening, Shoemaker said he believes Monday’s motion shows a collective voice with the other large Northern Ontario communities.

“Obviously, this isn’t the only issue that small businesses are facing but this is one way to draw some attention to us,” he said.

Seconder Hollingsworth said small business is the backbone of the economy and provides nine of 10 jobs in Canada in the private sector and 70 per cent of the jobs across the country.

Small businesses also give back to the community in many ways, including through charitable donations, supporting sports teams and keeping the local economy moving, she said.

Rory Ring, CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber appreciates the supportive actions of city council.

“We have been advocating for similar considerations for quite some time since the pandemic began,” he said.

Ring said while the Ontario government is now beginning a regional reopening of the province, the steps being taken may be a little too cautious.

“We believe small business can maintain their space safety with the protocols that are put in place by the government and public health officials,” he said.