City council lobbies for small business regional reopenings

City council followed a move by its Thunder Bay counterpart and passed a resolution urging the provincial government to support small businesses and ensure they’re on the same playing field as larger businesses during the pandemic.
The resolution, moved by Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker and Ward 1 Coun. Sandra Hollingsworth, asks the Ontario government to address the inequity created between small businesses required to close and businesses permitted to open and continue sales to avoid unfair competitive advantages between businesses.
It also asks the provincial government to revise the physical distancing protocols to require capacity limits based on a per square metre basis for businesses, including restaurants.
Further it wants the province to partner with municipalities to pilot unique parameters and programs with local businesses that may be key to offering a safe consumer and employee experience so that businesses can remain open and viable while recognizing unique makeup of local communities.