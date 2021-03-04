City nets $1.05M in COVID financial relief to deliver critical services

The Ontario government is providing financial relief to ensure the delivery of critical services and keep capital projects on track during t he pandemic.

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie is getting just more than another $1 million in funding from the provincial government to provide additional supports during COVID-19.

The funding for municipalities, as part of the province’s $500-million assistance plan to municipalities, was announced Thursday.

CAO Malcolm White said the additional money will cover costs associated with COVID-19.

“There is still obviously a lot of uncertainty as to what we will deal with in 2021,” he said.

Based on the city’s annual budget, it was anticipated that the city would face about $1.9 million in COVID-19 financial impacts. Council accepted staff’s recommendation to allocate funding from the tax stabilization reserve to cover those costs without burdening taxpayers.

“Funding such as this will let us cover those costs without using tax stabilization reserves, thereby preserving it for its intended purpose,” he said.