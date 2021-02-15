City-operated facilities begin to re-open
The city moves to yellow-protect Tuesday, which allows various facilities to re-open with public health and workplace safety measures in place.
Service modifications include the following:
Outdoor skating rinks and ice pads
– Anna McCrea, Merrifield and Esposito rinks, Art Jennings Speed Skating Oval and the Clergue Park Skating Trail will remain open with increased capacity;
– Hockey games, scrimmages, shinny and pick up hockey at designated outdoor hockey rinks’(Anna McCrea, Merrifield and Esposito rinks) may resume;
– Users are encouraged to plan your visit accordingly. Mask wearing is encouraged even when outdoors. All outdoor rinks will close at 10 p.m.
Arenas and Sports Centre
-Programming will resume at GFL Memorial Gardens, John Rhodes Community Centre, McMeeken Centre and the Northern Community Centre;
– Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league;
– Locker rooms, change rooms and showers in the facility will be open with enhanced cleaning measures in place following each use of change rooms;
– The Northern Community Centre will resume its indoor walking program. Participation is limited and walkers are asked to register online or in-person at the facility.
– The GFL Memorial Gardens walking program will resume Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walkers will be asked to sign-in upon entry;
– Screening of patrons is required at all city facilities;
– Only one parent, guardian or other adult may accompany each athlete under the age of 18;
– For ice rental bookings call 705-759-5383 or visit gflgardens.ca.
– For turf rental bookings call 705-759-5489 or visit saultstemarie.ca/ncc.
Pool
– Bookings will begin on Tuesday at noon by calling 705-759-5419 or online;
– Indoor aquatics classes at the John Rhodes Community Centre pool will begin four times per week with a maximum of 10 participants. Users can book two days in advance;
– Lane swims and parent and child swim programming will be offered in the evenings. Participants will be limited to 50 individuals at the John Rhodes Community Centre pool;
– Locker rooms, change rooms and showers in the facility remain open with enhanced cleaning measures in place;
– Meeting rooms above the pool will have limited availability for booking;
– For more information regarding indoor pools and the John Rhodes meeting rooms contact 705-759-5419.
Seniors Programming
– Bay Street Active Living Centre 55+ and the Northern Community Centre programming will remain online;
– For more information email active55+@cityssm.on.ca or phone 705-254-6474.
Ermatinger•Clergue National Historic Site
– The site will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
– Hands on exhibits will remain closed and programming will remain virtual;
– Museum and gift shop services available. Screening upon entry and masks are mandatory.
Cemetery Office
– Cemetery office will open on Tuesday. Masks are required and a two-person capacity limit is in place.
– The cemetery chapel is available by appointment. Masks and sign-in are required, and a 12-person capacity limit is in place.
Transit Services
-Seats will continue to be blocked in accordance with the recommended physical distancing guidelines;
– Passengers must wear masks with the exception of children under the age of two, persons with medical conditions or a disability that inhibits their ability to wear a mask.
The re-opening of recreational sites are subject to change as provincial orders change. On-site security will enforce regulations and limiting how many people can use the facilities at a time, the city said in a release. Users are reminded to take extra caution and abide by signage, protocols and direction provided by security or staff. If compliance with required conditions cannot be met, it may lead to a sudden closure of a recreational site.