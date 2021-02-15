City-operated facilities begin to re-open

– Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league;

-Programming will resume at GFL Memorial Gardens, John Rhodes Community Centre, McMeeken Centre and the Northern Community Centre;

– Users are encouraged to plan your visit accordingly. Mask wearing is encouraged even when outdoors. All outdoor rinks will close at 10 p.m.

– Hockey games, scrimmages, shinny and pick up hockey at designated outdoor hockey rinks’(Anna McCrea, Merrifield and Esposito rinks) may resume;

– Anna McCrea, Merrifield and Esposito rinks, Art Jennings Speed Skating Oval and the Clergue Park Skating Trail will remain open with increased capacity;

The city moves to yellow-protect Tuesday, which allows various facilities to re-open with public health and workplace safety measures in place.

– Locker rooms, change rooms and showers in the facility will be open with enhanced cleaning measures in place following each use of change rooms;

– The Northern Community Centre will resume its indoor walking program. Participation is limited and walkers are asked to register online or in-person at the facility.

– The GFL Memorial Gardens walking program will resume Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walkers will be asked to sign-in upon entry;

– Screening of patrons is required at all city facilities;

– Only one parent, guardian or other adult may accompany each athlete under the age of 18;

– For ice rental bookings call 705-759-5383 or visit gflgardens.ca.

– For turf rental bookings call 705-759-5489 or visit saultstemarie.ca/ncc.

Pool

– Bookings will begin on Tuesday at noon by calling 705-759-5419 or online;

– Indoor aquatics classes at the John Rhodes Community Centre pool will begin four times per week with a maximum of 10 participants. Users can book two days in advance;

– Lane swims and parent and child swim programming will be offered in the evenings. Participants will be limited to 50 individuals at the John Rhodes Community Centre pool;

– Locker rooms, change rooms and showers in the facility remain open with enhanced cleaning measures in place;

– Meeting rooms above the pool will have limited availability for booking;

– For more information regarding indoor pools and the John Rhodes meeting rooms contact 705-759-5419.