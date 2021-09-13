City outlines roadwork projects for 2022
City council has not increased its roadwork budget for more than 20 years, staff told council. Any increases have come from other government funding sources.
Roadwork around the city may not be completed yet this year but city council has given its stamp of approval to a tentative 2022 capital transportation program.
It also set its priority for its application for the 2022 connecting link program.
City outlines roadwork projects for 2022
The capital transportation program emphasizes reconstruction of arterial and collector streets which are critical to the movement of traffic, a report to council states, while also addressing the needs of local residential streets.
“The ability of the city to reduce the infrastructure deficit is increasingly affected by budget constraints,” Don Elliott, director of engineering states in his report. “There have been no increases, inflationary or otherwise, to the city’s portion of the capital transportation program budget in over 20 years.”
The additional funding comes from the OCIF and gas tax grants.
Elliott told city council that the gas tax grans have increased from $1 million to $4 million while the OCIF grant stands at $2 million.
City council has not increased its portion of the budget for more than 20 years, he said.
“Wow,” said Ward 1 Coun. Sandra Hollingsworth. She said council has tried to increase the budget in past years but added she will make a more concerted effort to do so come budget time this year.
Ward 3 Coun. Donna Hilsinger said she wants to see report language – and budgeting — reflecting the new active transportation plan.
“I believe we are having a monumental shift in our thinking and prioritizing our money,” she said, referring to the Active Transportation Plan.
She wants the plan to have “its own wheels” and assigned funding to improve active transportation and improve the necessary infrastructure that will ultimately help the city reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
The preliminary recommendations come well in advance of budget deliberations, which take place later this year. It gives time for council to review the list and ensure priorities are met.
City staff establish priorities through a scoring system tabulated in the city’s road asset management system. Factors include road surface condition, road structure, drainage, condition of sanitary and storm sewers, level of maintenance required and traffic volume. In some cases, bridges and aqueducts must also be included in the plan.
The proposed 2022 construction plan includes the complete reconstruction of both Cedar Street from Wilson to Tancred and Dufferin from Grosvenor to Trelawne.
A complete reconstruction of Angelina Avenue from Wellington Street East to Caesar Road will also be completed along with the reconstruction of Bloor Street West from Patrick Street to Lyons Avenue.
The plan also calls for a Southmarket Storm Sewer Infiltration Repair from Trunk Road to Chartwell Drive.
The report to council suggests a trunk storm sewer has developed a significant number of groundwater infiltration points which need to be fixed and could result in sinkholes.
Experts will be consulted and the project is expected to be a significant expenditure, the report states.
Next year’s construction plan also includes an application for connecting link funding for Trunk Road resurfacing from Southmarket to Black Road.
It’s expected that the province will begin an application process later this fall.
The city’s 2021 application for the same project was denied.
Other resurfacing projects will be determined if funding exists but staff’s priority is to continue the McNabb Street resurfacing followed by Second Line between Korah Road and Allen’s Side Road.