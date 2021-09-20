City prepares to roll out proof of vaccination at municipal facilities

Following the provincial health order, effective Wednesday, those seeking access to city facilities are required to show proof of identification and proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can enter the area.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Indoor areas of meeting and event spaces and areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities where proof of vaccination is required includes:

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City prepares to roll out proof of vaccination at municipal facilities Back to video

— Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site;

— GFL Memorial Gardens;

— John Rhodes Community Centre Arenas;

— John Rhodes Pool;

— McMeeken Arena;

— Northern Community Centre;

— Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre (proof of vaccination not required to access services provided in the lobby area);

— Seniors Centres – Bay Street Active Living Centre 55+ and the Northern Community Centre Active 55+.

Exemptions to providing proof of vaccination include:

— Workers, contractors, repair workers, delivery workers, students, volunteers, inspectors or others who are entering for work purposes and not as patrons;

— Those entering an indoor area solely for the purposes of: using a washroom, accessing an outdoor area that can only be accessed through an indoor route, making a retail purchase, placing or picking up an order, paying for an order, purchasing admission or health and safety;

— Those entering indoor premises of a meeting or event space in a cemetery, crematorium or similar establishment that provides funeral, cemetery or cremation services;

— Children 11 years of age and under who do not qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine;

— Those 12 to 18 years of age, who are entering the indoor premises of a facility used for sports and recreational fitness activities to actively participate in an organized sport. The exemption does not apply to youth who are spectators at sporting events;