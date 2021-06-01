





Article content Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s 2020 budget saw a surplus of $1,121,200. City policy will see 40 per cent of that go to the tax stabilization reserve, 30 per cent to capital reserves and 30 per cent to long-term debt. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City sees $1.1 million surplus from 2020, safe restarting funding helped bridge gap Back to video The 2020 Year End Financial Report was presented to city council Monday but did not result in much discussion. CAO Malcolm White said that’s likely because the city has had a surplus policy since 2017 and the money is allocated there. The surplus was realized with the assistance of Safe Restart Funding that was received during the pandemic in 2020 to help cover additional safety costs and revenue lost during the pandemic. The city received $4.1 million for Phase 1 funding. A further $351,000 was received in December under the program and will be utilized this year. Of those amounts, a little more than $1 million will be carried over to 2021. In a separate transit stream, two phases of funding for 2020 totalled $2,746,145.

Article content “That really mitigated the financial effects of the pandemic and allowed us to operate as close to normal as we could,” he said. The discussion may come, he said, when Sault Ste. Marie receives its gas tax top-up – estimated to be about $4.1 million for 2021. That is in addition to the $2 million the city already received, he said. “That’s almost double our original allocation for the 2021 year. That total still needs to be confirmed but it’s a significant amount of funds,” he said. White said there is a broad criteria as to how the city can spend that money, and preliminary staff discussions are underway on what might be recommended to council. The recommendation is for one-time spending projects, something that won’t require ongoing annual costs or additional spending, he said. Ideas on where that money might be used won’t be revealed until the amount is confirmed and staff discussions continue, he said. The city has also received additional funding for 2021. In March, the Sault received $1,050,639 under the newly named COVID-19 Recovery Funding for Municipalities. The money is to help with pandemic-related costs and shortfalls between April 1 and year-end. The city received assistance under a transit stream in March, totalling $1,176,131, to be used this year in addition to the $113,883 carryover from the 2020 allotment. White said that the city budget for 2021 was based on the predictions that a return to normal, with reopening of facilities and activities, would occur around July 1.

Article content While that doesn’t seem to be accurate right now, White said, funds from the Safe Restart program not used in 2020 can be carried over to the 2021 fiscal year to help with revenue loss or extra expenses. It’s not known when facilities will be able to reopen and to what degree that reopening will be. “We will see what that brings,” he said. City council also passed a motion that the city will continue to waive interest and penalties on late payment of taxes for the balance of the 2021 calendar year, with the waiver expiring Dec. 31. The waiving of penalties and interest was first approved after the March 2020 lockdown as a means for the city to help personal property and business property owners, who found themselves not working or operating with the lockdown. The measure has continued since. That will have some effect on the city’s budget, as with the previous year, he said. Council also approved establishing a new Community Development Fund Cultural Vitality stream. The reserve will carry over funds not utilized during the year and will have a maximum limit of $500,000, which can build up to help fund larger projects. There is currently no money in the reserve.

