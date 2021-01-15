City stays the course to grow population; says it's 'ahead' of NPI report

A new report by the Northern Policy Institute suggest all communities need to work together to increase its population and economic stability

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 15, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  3 minute read
A plan, a brand and working together are said to be the key ingredients needed to increase the population of Northern Ontario, a new report by the Northern Policy Institute concludes.

Come North – Population Growth in Ontario’s Northern Region, is a report that centres on a six-day conference held almost a year ago to lay out a plan for population growth in Ontario’s Northern regions.

But Tom Vair, Sault Ste. Marie’s deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services, said after a quick look at the report, there’s not too much new or surprising in it for the city to capture.

“I think we are a little bit ahead in Sault Ste. Marie with our participation in the Northern and Rural Immigration Pilot Project and our work previous to that with FutureSSM,” he said.

While he agrees that communities need to be welcoming and inclusive in its support to newcomers, that’s something the city has always been and received kudos for, he said.

“I think this is really an affirmation that we are on the right path,” Vair said.

The NPI report examines short, medium and long-term action plans for all Northern Ontario’s regions and communities.

It also focuses on welcoming new residents from other parts of Canada and Ontario as well as immigrants.

“Population growth is not simply an exercise in addition after all, it also requires reducing any subtractions,” the report states.

The plan centres on developing a plan, a brand, working together, the need to provide services for newcomers and have continual annual plan updates.

Those conclusions are not anything new to City of Sault Ste. Marie staff who have been geared towards attracting newcomers and urging former Saultites to return home for the past several years through the establishment of a data base and communication, among other things.

Sault Ste. Marie has established its own plan to boost the city’s population, both by engaging expatriates and immigrants who have the job skills to replace the aging workforce.

The city has been a participant in the Northern and Rural Immigration Pilot Project since first announced in June 2019. Its purpose is to support economic development in communities by helping businesses develop and retain a skilled workforce.

It is also designed to grow populations in Northern communities that have seen an outmigration of youth and aging demographics.

“There may be an opportunity to coordinate marketing across the North but at the end of the day each community in Northern Ontario is unique and we are each attracting people based on our strengths and what we have to offer for newcomers,” Vair said.

Mayor Christian Provenzano was among the Northern mayors who recommended to the federal government that an immigration plan be implemented for the North.

The mayors of the Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors had presented a paper that outlined the project could bolster the North’s population and help major employers fill a number of jobs unable to be filled because of the aging population.

The program is now ingrained in city’s FutureSSM plan.

The NPI recently published report states that of the 11 census districts in Northern Ontario, all of them are currently experiencing labour shortages, population decline or population aging and action must be taken to reverse that trend or communities will become economically unstable.

The report suggests that in order to remain economically healthy, the Northern regions need to attract more than 8,000 people annually for the next two decades and retain its current population in order to maintain the ratio of dependents to workers.

Vair said Northern Ontario communities participating in the pilot immigration plan are at different phases and because the Sault launched early with its labour force development project, it remains a leader of the pact.

While the NPI report has been provided to staff working on immigration and the labour force development teams, Vair anticipates that the City of Sault Ste. Marie will continue on its own path.

“We’re always looking for best practices and our team will review the report but I really think we’ll keep working on our own program,” he said.

Northern Policy Institute calls itself Northern Ontario’s independent think tank. It researches and identifies policy opportunities to support the growth of sustainability in Northern Ontario.