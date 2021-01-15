City stays the course to grow population; says it's 'ahead' of NPI report

Article content continued

“I think this is really an affirmation that we are on the right path,” Vair said.

The NPI report examines short, medium and long-term action plans for all Northern Ontario’s regions and communities.

It also focuses on welcoming new residents from other parts of Canada and Ontario as well as immigrants.

“Population growth is not simply an exercise in addition after all, it also requires reducing any subtractions,” the report states.

The plan centres on developing a plan, a brand, working together, the need to provide services for newcomers and have continual annual plan updates.

Those conclusions are not anything new to City of Sault Ste. Marie staff who have been geared towards attracting newcomers and urging former Saultites to return home for the past several years through the establishment of a data base and communication, among other things.

Sault Ste. Marie has established its own plan to boost the city’s population, both by engaging expatriates and immigrants who have the job skills to replace the aging workforce.

The city has been a participant in the Northern and Rural Immigration Pilot Project since first announced in June 2019. Its purpose is to support economic development in communities by helping businesses develop and retain a skilled workforce.

It is also designed to grow populations in Northern communities that have seen an outmigration of youth and aging demographics.

“There may be an opportunity to coordinate marketing across the North but at the end of the day each community in Northern Ontario is unique and we are each attracting people based on our strengths and what we have to offer for newcomers,” Vair said.