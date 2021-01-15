Article content
A plan, a brand and working together are said to be the key ingredients needed to increase the population of Northern Ontario, a new report by the Northern Policy Institute concludes.
Come North – Population Growth in Ontario’s Northern Region, is a report that centres on a six-day conference held almost a year ago to lay out a plan for population growth in Ontario’s Northern regions.
City stays the course to grow population; says it's 'ahead' of NPI report Back to video
But Tom Vair, Sault Ste. Marie’s deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services, said after a quick look at the report, there’s not too much new or surprising in it for the city to capture.
“I think we are a little bit ahead in Sault Ste. Marie with our participation in the Northern and Rural Immigration Pilot Project and our work previous to that with FutureSSM,” he said.
While he agrees that communities need to be welcoming and inclusive in its support to newcomers, that’s something the city has always been and received kudos for, he said.