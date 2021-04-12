





City solicitor Karen Fields said that 66 residences have been selected to have their water tested for benzene and PFAS this summer.

Article content The City of Sault Ste. Marie will continue to urge Transport Canada to provide an acceptable solution that will see potable water available at the Pointe Des Chenes campground and day park. But that doesn’t change the status of the campground – at least until potable water is available. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City to continue talks with Transport Canada to find potable water solution Back to video Council confirmed that they want staff to continue to press the issue with the federal government, specifically Transport Canada, who is said to be the root cause of the benzene concentrations in the water supply. City solicitor Karen Fields said that 66 residences have been selected to have their water tested for benzene and PFAS this summer. Previous sampling has concluded that airport firefighting activities have resulted in offsite contamination of water in the area. PFAS are found in the foam used to fight fires. “This is not something you want to have in your water,” said Ward 5 Coun. Matthew Scott. Scott also wanted to know what involvement MP Terry Sheehan had in the matter.

Article content Sheehan is aware of the situation, council was told. But Ward 4 Coun. Marchy Bruni said he was still disappointed the city wasn’t using its most important asset to bring people to the table and urged city staff to do so. CAO Malcolm White said that discussions are moving for ward with Transport Canada and all parties are at the table and several options are being examined, including remediation and finding new wells. “Transport Canada is looking at several options and trying to zero in on a preferred solution,” White said. And so they should, said Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi, who noted this problem is not that of the municipality, but instead of the federal government. “I’ve said before that this is never a problem the city had the resources for or the expertise to solve,” he said. “Transport Canada caused the problem and needs to commit to remediating the issue the best they can and if that requires the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change or Fisheries and Oceans to get involved, then they must do so.” White agreed. “The city didn’t cause water problems but the city is looking for solutions to it.” Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker agreed and wanted to know if the municipality could sue Transport Canada for lack of action. Mayor Christian Provenzano interjected, noting that it was not council’s practise to discuss legal action in open sessions but he understood Shoemaker’s position. White said the city would continue to work with the government to ensure a timely and sustainable solution to have water for the campground and day park would continue.

Article content After that is completed, staff will report further to council on recommendations for the future of the campground once potable water has been established. The decision by city council to let an operation lease expire with the Sault Ste Marie Lions Club earlier this year has resulted in the start of a grassroots organization to save the campsite. They have been lobbying for the reversal of the decision to members of council. Many of the members are current or former campers or visitors at the site who don’t want to see the campground close. Current annual or permanent tenants at the campground have received notice that they must remove their trailers, sheds and personal belongings and clean up their sites in May. There has be no notice of motion to reconsider the decision filed by any member of council. Campgrounds are not a core, traditional municipal service and for years city council has debated severing ties with the Lions Club due to rising operating and capital costs to maintain the facility. A proposed expansion and upgrade by the Lions Club never materialized because they did not have the funds to complete the $1 million estimated price tag. The Lions Club has said that “2020 brought us challenges which made keeping the park open very difficult, as it was made clear to the Lions Club we were responsible for ensuring rules at the campground kept campers and employees safe.”

